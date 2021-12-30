ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Liorah LEV Officially Releases Debut EP

By South Florida Caribbean News
sflcn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Once she completed studies at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Liorah LEV plunged straight into recording sessions for what became I Am LEV, her first EP, which was released in late November. It contains six songs, three of which came out before the...

sflcn.com

Comments / 0

Related
antiMUSIC

Guns N' Roses Releasing New EP 2021 In Review

Guns N' Roses scored a top 21 story from September 2021 when they shared the news that they will be releasing their new "Hard Skool" EP in multiple formats on February 25th exclusively via their official online store. The EP will be released as a CD, 7" vinyl and on...
MUSIC
NME

Indonesian singer Tiara Andini releases self-titled debut album

Indonesian singer Tiara Andini has released her self-titled debut album. It features eight tracks, including her popular collaboration with singer-songwriter Vidi Aldiano, ‘Buktikan’. The album, which includes her hit singles ‘Gemintang Hatiku’, ‘Maafkan Aku #terlanjurcinta’, ‘365’, ‘Hadapi Berdua’, and ‘Buktikan’ as well as three new tracks, was released...
CELEBRITIES
musicfestivalcentral.com

Big debut release from Kiki Solvej - "Deutsches Rave Mädchen" EP on Filth on Acid

Kiki Solvej makes her debut on the mighty Filth on Acid label with a superb set of tracks that speak to her years spent raving on the dance floors of her native Germany. Kiki Solvej is just 25 and is starting out on what promises to be a fine career. She has a hard and banging techno style that is perfect for this label and comes with her vocals on top.
MUSIC
Yes Weekly

Ed E. Ruger Releases New EP, "Implied Greatness"

"This one is a whole new vibe for Ed E. Ruger! "Implied Greatness was exclusively produced by VA's Poe Mack!. This album hits every emotion. From the uplifting sounds of "Living My Life" feat Ty Bru & Mr. Rozzi. To the fun, yet chill vibes on "Take Flight" & the...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
edmidentity.com

Kiz Pattison and The Stupid Experts Release ‘Back to Back’ EP

UK-based DJ and producer Kiz Pattison teams up with The Stupid Experts to release the two-track Back to Back EP on Balance Music. Over the past decade, Kiz Pattison has graced the dance music scene with some surreal releases in the realms of progressive, melodic house, and techno. Tracks like “Beam Of Light” and “The Key” with Micah Paul Lukasewich have only further showcased the unique style of this UK-based producer as he graced labels such as Selador, JourneyDeep, and Renaissance Recordings. Now, he’s teamed up with Scottish duo The Stupid Experts, who’ve also made a name for themselves in the progressive realm, for the release of the two-track Back to Back EP.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tessanne Chin
Person
Skip Marley
Person
Damian Marley
Person
Shaggy
guitargirlmag.com

Kelly Monrow Releases Highly Anticipated EP PRONOIA Along with Two Brand New Music Videos for songs “Not If You Stay” and “Wide Open”

Actress Kelly Dowdle, best known for her roles in Billions, Lucifer, American Crime Story, the upcoming film Three Days Rising, Scandal Made Me Famous, Big Momma’s House 2 and more has released a new EP PRONOIA under the moniker, Kelly Monrow. In celebration of the new EP, she has also released two brand new videos for two of the songs on the EP, “Not If You Stay” and “Wide Open.”
MUSIC
dopecausewesaid.com

Nonpoint Release Their New EP "RUTHLESS" and Premiere the Official Music Video for Single "Back in the Game"

Nonpoint have released their new EP titled RUTHLESS along with the premiere of the official music video for single "Back in the Game". With the roar of one word, “INDEPENDENCE,” Nonpoint has transcended the underground and taken their rightful place in metal history. Even now they continue to change the rules with their newest song "Back In The Game", which keeps the Nonpoint tradition of inviting you in close, kicking you in the chest, then imprisoning an infectious lyric like, “Cause you’re looking at a one man death squad!” into your mind knowing it will never escape. This song and official video went live across all streaming platforms along with the remaining songs from the Ruthless EP. This follows their independent label plan of delivering music to their fans through more frequent releases and videos from the band.
MUSIC
I-95 FM

The Ghost of Paul Revere Release Third ‘Field Notes’ EP

New Maine made music, just in time for the holidays. The Ghost of Paul Revere has new sounds out now. Buxton-based group, The Ghost of Paul Revere, have released the third installment of their "Field Notes" EP series. The group announced the new works on “Field Notes Vol. 3” earlier this week. The EP features seven tracks of what the band says features unheard studio cuts, and live recordings. Select Maine Bull Moose stores are selling physical copies of the new EP.
MUSIC
CBS Baltimore

Singing Group That Started At Towson University Releases First EP Of Holiday Songs

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A group of friends and students at Towson University that wanted to make music together now has released their first EP of Christmas songs, racked up millions of TikTok followers and been featured on Kelly Clarkson’s talk show. Originally called the Towson Trills, the a capella singing group took the campus by storm, winning talent shows and even competing in the International Championship of Collegiate A Capella competition. Some thought the group would disband when some of the founding members graduated in 2019. While they were no longer a student organization, they had become family. So, they changed their...
TOWSON, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edm Music#Electronic Dance Music#Electronic Music#Pop Music#Jamaican#Puppet
Eagle Newspapers

Marcellus duo release debut single

After multiple years’ worth of fine adjustments, a musical duo hailing from Marcellus has finally released their debut single. Consisting of friends Kate Ellen Dean and Steve Sopchak, the twosome known as Faster Horses put out the introductory track, called “Somebody’s Second,” a little after midnight on Friday, Dec. 17.
MARCELLUS, NY
earmilk.com

IZZA navigates relationships on debut EP Thinking In The Dark

London singer-songwriter IZZA explores relationships with the world and ourselves on debut EP Thinking In The Dark, a collection of seven songs which bring together soulful vocal tones over intricate melodies. Channelling dark soul pop sensibilities, the emotive production pulls us through diverse sonics and consistent contemplative themes throughout. Starting...
MUSIC
allaboutjazz.com

Greek Power Trio S.E.V. release debut album 'Far From Close'

Anelia Records is proud to present Far from Close, the debut album of a new collaboration between three of Greece’s most vibrant jazz musicians. Tassos Spiliotopoulos, Panos Vassilopoulos and Michael Evdemon. The music was composed by Evdemon and Spiliotopoulos and the goal was to achieve an elegant but emotionally powerful music through the electric sound of a modern jazz trio. Each one of the band members brought their own influences to the blend, ranging from electric jazz-rock and mainstream jazz all the way to classical and folk/world music.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
EDM
NewsBreak
Music
allkpop.com

Jay B to release new EP 'Love.' as Def.

Jay B has announced he'll be dropping a new EP as Def. On December 31, the GOT7 member shared the below image on Instagram, revealing fans can expect his first EP 'Love.' under his alternative name Def. Jay B previously explained,. "I think Def. is a more casual version of...
MUSIC
Cleveland Scene

Local Singer-Songwriter Ray Flanagan To Release Direct-to-Vinyl EP

Local singer-songwriter Ray Flanagan just announced that he'll release his latest effort, The Earnest Tube 12​-​09​-​2021, a direct-to-vinyl five-song lacquer he cut earlier this month at the Earnest Tube in Bristol, VA (the facility used to be located in Cleveland), on Jan. 7. Former Clevelanders Clint...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland’s Idle Minds To Release First Single From Forthcoming EP

Last year, local indie rockers Idle Minds released their first single, "Blossom,” along with an accompanying music video which features footage of the band playing at Mahall’s 20 Lanes in Lakewood. This week, the group releases another new single, the catchy “Residuals.” A new 5-song EP, Break Apart...
LAKEWOOD, OH
theobelisk.net

Umbilicus to Release Debut Album in 2022; Teaser Posted

I like how normalized this kind of thing is. Yeah, a bunch of dudes who play death metal, turns out they like the ol’-style heavy rock and roll? Well that’s not so weird, right? In the US and Europe alike, it’s been the case that a fair number of players known for extreme bludgeonry come together around a more rocking sound. Firebird, Mannhei, and half the rock bands in Norway come to mind immediately, though they’re by no means the only examples.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy