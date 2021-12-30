Liorah LEV Officially Releases Debut EP

UK-based DJ and producer Kiz Pattison teams up with The Stupid Experts to release the two-track Back to Back EP on Balance Music. Over the past decade, Kiz Pattison has graced the dance music scene with some surreal releases in the realms of progressive, melodic house, and techno. Tracks like “Beam Of Light” and “The Key” with Micah Paul Lukasewich have only further showcased the unique style of this UK-based producer as he graced labels such as Selador, JourneyDeep, and Renaissance Recordings. Now, he’s teamed up with Scottish duo The Stupid Experts, who’ve also made a name for themselves in the progressive realm, for the release of the two-track Back to Back EP.
