DELHI, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Homecoming week 2021 for Grambling State University turned into a nightmare and certainly one that will never be forgotten. During the university’s celebration, two shootings occurred that took the life of two people and injuring several others. So far, three men have been arrested in connection with the homecoming shootings, Zyheim Butcher, […]

DELHI, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO