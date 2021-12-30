Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic declares for the 2022 NFL Draft

After a Sooner career that saw him connect on 57 field goals, Oklahoma kicker Gabe Brkic announced that he is declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft.

“It has been a pleasure. First off, I thank the Lord for everything. These past 4 years have been the best anyone can ask for from a fan base and a university. I would like to thank the coaching staff for giving me the opportunities I was given and believing in me. I have grown as a player and a man the past 4 years in this amazing experience. I would like to thank my family and friends for supporting me in this journey whether things were up or down. I couldn’t have asked for better teammates to ride with these past 4. With that being said, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. Boomer Sooner 4Life!” Brkic announced on Twitter.

Brkic leaves Oklahoma as one of the most decorated kickers in the program’s history. The Chardon, Ohio, native was a Lou Groza Award finalist this season.

Brkic made 20-of-26 field goals in 2021, including five from 50-plus yards. Two of those 50-plus yard field goals came in the first two weeks when Brkic hit 56-yard field goals against both Tulane and Western Carolina.

Last night against Oregon, Brkic made his two field goal tries from 40 and 29 yards. Interestingly enough, Brkic actually missed the only extra point try of his OU career against the Ducks. Brkic had been perfect on his first 154 extra point tries before missing on his first attempt last night against Oregon.

Brkic made the game-winning 30-yard field goal as time expired against West Virginia to give the Sooners a 16-13 week four win over the Mountaineers.

Brkic was also a Lou Groza Award semifinalist in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons. In 2019, after going a perfect 17-of-17 on field goal tries and 52-of-52 on extra point tries, Brkic was named a a first-team All-American kicker by CBS Sports.

Brkic made 57-of-69 field goal tries and 159-of-160 extra point tries during his OU career.

Brkic joins linebacker Brian Asamoah, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto tight end Jeremiah Hall and defensive linemen Isaiah Thomas and Perrion Winfrey as Sooners that have declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

