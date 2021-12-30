ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colfax, CA

Colfax Mayor Says City Is in ‘Dire’ Situation Due to Power Outage

By CNN Newsource
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FqKFc_0dZLn27u00

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

COLFAX, California ( KOVR ) — Colfax Mayor Trinity Burruss wants her city to know she’s here to help.

The recent, record-breaking snow storm in the Sierra has left tens of thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers without power. For Colfax residents, that’s only half the problem.

“We have a combination of people trapped in their homes and not having power,” Mayor Burruss tells CBS13. “And for many, that means no heat source and no ability to cook.”

Mayor Burruss says PG&E’s best estimate for getting power restored is January 2. The utility company’s biggest challenge is getting access to roads crowded with heavy snow, fallen trees and downed power lines.

“It’s like a chicken and egg situation,” says Placer County Road Division Manager Matt Randall. “There’s the tree across the road, but then there’s snow, and you have to get the road all plowed.”

Mayor Burruss is going to great lengths to get access to the roads as quickly as possible, even deputizing family members to run snow plows.

Her message to her city: “If you have the ability to get out safely, if you don’t have heat and you have somewhere to go, I would absolutely recommend it. If you have the ability to help your neighbors, please help your neighbors.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The post Colfax Mayor Says City Is in ‘Dire’ Situation Due to Power Outage appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Colfax mobile home park has been without power for days, and now is losing running water

By Brittany Hope Click here for updates on this story     COLFAX, California (KCRA) — Thousands of customers in Placer County have been without power since early Monday morning, due to damaged equipment and downed power lines from the recent winter storm. Pacific Gas and Electric Company does not have an estimate as to when power The post Colfax mobile home park has been without power for days, and now is losing running water appeared first on KION546.
COLFAX, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Stretch of Highway 1 closed in San Luis Obispo

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KION) For people trying to travel south or returning to the Central Coast through Highway 1 please be advised that the road is closed. Rockfall and debris in the roadway associated with an ongoing rain event resulted in the closure of Highway 1 from the Elephant Seal Parking Lot north The post Stretch of Highway 1 closed in San Luis Obispo appeared first on KION546.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Industry
Colfax, CA
Industry
State
California State
Local
California Business
Colfax, CA
Business
City
Colfax, CA
Local
California Government
Colfax, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Power Outage#Power Lines#Sierra#Pacific Gas And Electric#Pg E
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
944K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy