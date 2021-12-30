IN DEPTH PODCAST: COVID survivors show optimism for 2022

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – There were many stories that captured the nation’s attention in 2021, but nothing continued to impact everyone more than COVID-19 and its new variants.

As the year comes to a close, WCBS 880 wanted to take the time to look back on two previous stories that stood out, as well as provide updates on where its subjects are now.

For most COVID came and went. For Katie Barbara, however, the effects still linger. In less than a year’s time, she went from running half marathons to being confined to a wheelchair. In the nine months since we last heard from Barbara though, she says she’s doing much better, despite having some remaining nausea and fatigue.

As she continues to rehabilitate, she hopes that no one ever has to walk a mile in her shoes and that her story gives other long-haulers like her hope.

While some lost their senses to COVID, others lost loved ones. That was the case with Pamela Addison, whose husband passed in early 2020. She is the second guest we catch up with.

“It’s still challenging,” Addison says. Being in what she calls, “survival mode” is what helps her keep moving forward. “Reading, writing, getting involved in advocacy works,” she adds, “those are the things that [help] me decompress.”