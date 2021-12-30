ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Ilir Latifi Vs. Alexander Romanov Added To February UFC Fight Night Card

By Fight Sports
fightsports.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDana White and the UFC are already preparing events for a jam-packed first quarter of 2022, and the promotion’s matchmakers have recently added a heavyweight battle. Ilir Latifi...

www.fightsports.tv

Related
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Tyron Woodley’s trainer reveals shocking truth about KO loss to Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley’s trainer has made an eye-opening revelation regarding one of the most talked about issues involving the knockout loss to Jake Paul. The rematch between YouTube star-turned-pro boxer Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is one of the biggest fights that happened in the past year. The fight ended with Paul clearly knocking out Woodley with a hard right hook that landed straight to the former MMA champ’s chin.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Dana White issues fiery response to Jake Paul: ‘Nobody on Earth thinks that you really wrote that’

Dana White saw what Jake Paul had to say about his business — and the UFC president dropped a New Year’s Day rant of his own on the 5-0 pro boxer in response. On Saturday, Paul laid out a list of demands for White in which he promised to retire from boxing and head over to the UFC for a one-off fight against Jorge Masvidal in exchange for White increasing fighter pay and offering long-term health care. In doing so, the YouTube star responded to White’s earlier challenge in which he allowed Paul to cocaine test him for the next decade if he can test Paul for steroids over a two-year span.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

UFC 271: Adesanya vs. Whittaker 2 fight card

The UFC is back in Houston’s Toyota Center on February 12th for a middleweight title rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. Adesanya became the UFC’s new king at 185 lbs when he thrashed Whittaker back in 2019, and now after a three-fight winning streak Whittaker has a shot to win back the belt he lost.
UFC
thecomeback.com

Roman Reigns tests positive for COVID-19, won’t compete on WWE Day 1 PPV, with Brock Lesnar joining five-way match instead

COVID-19 positives have caused plenty of cancellations and postponements, including of entire tournaments, and the latest notable one comes in World Wrestling Entertainment. Hours ahead of the WWE Day 1 pay-per-view event Saturday night, MMA Fighting’s Ariel Helwani reported that WWE universal champion Roman Reigns (seen above at a Nov. 21 WWE Survivor Series event) tested positive for COVID-19, removing him from the event and leading his scheduled opponent (Brock Lesnar) to instead join a five-way match:
WWE
firstsportz.com

“You are a cheater,” Dana White unloads on Jake Paul with a fiery rant after his UFC fight proposal

The beef between UFC President Dana White and YouTube boxer Jake Paul has just leveled up. The UFC boss has responded to Jake’s accusations with a rant of his own. If Jake Paul wasn’t a menace to the UFC before, the fighter managed to up his level by knocking out the former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley once again in a rematch in December 2021. Jake is a 5-0 professional boxer that has now beaten two MMA champions, one YouTuber, and a retired NBA player. The Youtuber has also been at the forefront of the UFC fighter’s pay issue poking the patience of Dana White.
UFC
fightsports.tv

Francis Ngannou Wants To Face Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder Before He Retires

Francis Ngannou is standing firm with one requirement he wants implemented into his next deal. Ngannou’s management and the UFC have been at a standstill on the Cameroonian fighter’s contract. After some public input from Ngannou’s manager and UFC President Dana White, now Ngannou has voiced on what he wants on his next contract.
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul outlines UFC contract demands for Jorge Masvidal fight

Jake Paul has proposed a deal to UFC president Dana White, with the YouTube star outlining his demands for a potential fight in the mixed martial arts promotion.Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with his last three victories coming against ex-UFC star Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, a former champion in the promotion.Paul knocked out Askren in April before outpointing Woodley in August, then knocking out the former welterweight title holder in December in his most recent bout.The 24-year-old has since urged White to release MMA stars like Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal from their UFC contracts...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Michael Bisping slams Jake Paul over his 2022 goals list: “Your goal should be to attain credibility in the fight world, that’s what real fighters crave”

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has slammed Jake Paul over his 2022 goals list. Earlier this evening Paul (5-0 Boxing) took to social media where he released four personal goals for the upcoming year. 1. Buy Mayweather Promotions and save them from bankruptcy. 2. Hire stylist for Floyd Mayweather.
UFC
The Independent

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt challenges Dana White to fight amid $400k legal dispute

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt has challenged the mixed martial arts promotion’s president Dana White to a fight amid a near-$400,000 legal dispute.Hunt’s UFC contract expired at the end of 2018, a year in which he suffered three straight defeats, and he has not competed in MMA since.The New Zealander has been ordered by the United States District Court to pay his former employer $388,235 in legal fees and costs, per court documents recently made public from a March 2021 ruling.Hunt, 47, took to social media this week to deny the suggestion that he will have to pay the...
UFC
The Independent

Dana White responds to ‘stupid’ Jake Paul’s UFC contract proposal and hits out at YouTuber’s ‘scumbag’ manager

Dana White has dismissed Jake Paul’s proposals over the YouTuber fighting in the UFC, branding the 24-year-old “stupid” and labelling Paul’s manager a “scumbag”.Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in his most recent bout, having also outpointed his fellow American last August. Prior to that, Paul also knocked out ex-UFC star Ben Askren.In the aftermath of his December victory over Woodley, Paul urged UFC president White to release the likes of Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal from their contracts with the mixed martial arts promotion so they could box him.Paul...
UFC
The Independent

UFC rankings: The Independent’s pound-for-pound fighters list

The UFC is home to some of the best mixed martial artists on the planet, so it is no surprise that fans often debate how the elite fighters compare to one another.Alongside its weekly-updated rankings for each weight class, the UFC has its own pound-for-pound rankings, containing 15 names – as with each list for every division.Here, The Independent has constructed its own top 10, pound-for-pound rankings for men’s UFC fighters, to be updated monthly. While there is no exact science to putting together lists such as this, a number of factors have been considered in making the rankings,...
UFC
stillrealtous.com

WWE Superstar Pulled From Match After Breaking Nose At Day 1 PPV

Today is the first day of 2022, and the stars of WWE are kicking the year off in a big way at the Day 1 pay-per-view. The action got started on the kickoff show with a tag team match which saw Cesaro and Ricochet team up to face Sheamus and Ridge Holland, but unfortunately for Holland he had to be pulled from the match.
WWE
fightsports.tv

Here’s Why IBF Champ Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin Is Inactive

Gennadiy “GGG” Golovkin has been a juggernaut of the middleweight division for years, but his lack of activity in recent times hasn’t pleased the boxing fans. The IBF and IBO Middleweight champion is believed to be less active due to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, his fight against...
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

Fights on Tap: Marina Rodriguez vs. Yan Xiaonan among 6 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions. Good news: We have one more week until our weekends become occupied again with several can’t-miss events, including a UFC Fight Night headlined by a striker’s delight between featherweight contenders Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze. As the UFC prepares for its return, it has also added to its upcoming schedule. The promotion either announced or finalized six fights, and a women’s strawweight bout with potential title implications has been set for March.
ASPEN LADD

