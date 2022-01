Municipals saw some pressure on long rates as U.S. Treasuries sold off and equities made gains. Triple-A benchmarks saw a basis point cut on bonds outside of 2035 but were largely unchanged otherwise. Ratios fell on the moves in UST. The five-year was at 46%, 67% in 10 and 76% in 30, according to Refinitiv MMD's 3 p.m. read. ICE Data Services had the five at 45%, the 10 at 69% and the 30 at 76%.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO