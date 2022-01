The holiday season is here, which is exciting because it can be a festive and cozy time to share with family and friends. But I think we all know that it can be pretty stressful, too. You might find yourself having trouble taking care of your mental health at this time because of a variety of reasons. You might be so busy this time of year that you forget about self-care, you could be stressed about finances, you might find this season tough because of relationship tensions with loved ones, and you could just feel so overwhelmed and pressured to have the perfect holiday season. And that's just a few stressors.

