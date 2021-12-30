ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Terry Lamphier: Supreme (Court) irony

By Terry Lamphier
Union
 4 days ago

No question, abortion continues to be one of the most divisive issues today and no wonder — it is about choosing who lives and who dies. But who chooses? Is it the individual wanting the personal freedom to control her body and her life? Is it society at large, wanting to...

www.theunion.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho8.com

The year Supreme Court conservatives made their mark

Over the last year, the Supreme Court’s newly solidified conservative majority has made clear that it is willing to forgo a deliberate pace of justice in favor of a race to the right, leaving behind the liberal justices and at times Republican-appointed Chief Justice John Roberts. The conservatives on...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

A way to unpack the Supreme Court

E.J. Dionne Jr. said in his Dec. 20 op-ed, “The alternative to court enlargement: Surrender,” what I’ve been spluttering every time I hear a reference to Democrats wanting to pack the Supreme Court. The court already is packed, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) did it and in so doing undeniably politicized the court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WWMT

Michigan Supreme Court considering fee hike for lawyers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — It could cost more to be a Michigan lawyer. The Michigan Supreme Court is accepting public comment on a proposal to raise dues for most lawyers by $70 a year to $385 or 22%. The State Bar of Michigan has not had a dues increase...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Voices: This Supreme Court means executions will continue — and they will be a gruesome affair

Fifty years ago, the US Supreme Court in Furman v. Georgia held that the death penalty as applied was “cruel and unusual” and therefore in violation of the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution. The Court plurality found it inconsistent with “the evolving standards of decency that mark the progress of a maturing society.”The decision itself was a one-page per curiam decision with a series of plurality opinions. Justice Douglas highlighted a long and shameful history of racial disparity in executions. Justice Stewart wrote that the death sentences were so arbitrary and random that they were “cruel and unusual in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Supreme Court schedules emergency hearing to consider 2 Biden vaccine mandates

The Supreme Court said Wednesday night that it will hold a special hearing on Jan. 7 to hear oral arguments in two cases involving President Biden's vaccine requirements. The justice will consider challenges to Biden's requirement that companies with 100 or more employees ensure their workers are either vaccinated or tested regularly and a separate case requiring vaccinations for about 17 million health care workers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

'Special Report' on Supreme Court vaccine mandate hearing

This is a rush transcript of "Special Report with Bret Baier" on December 22, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. BAIER: Breaking tonight, just in the past few minutes, the U.S. Supreme Court just announced it will hear oral arguments in separate appeals over President Biden's vaccine mandates. This is for large businesses, 100 or more, and for healthcare workers at facilities receiving Medicare and Medicaid funding. Enforcement of those policies have been put on hold pending resolution in the high court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Crain's Detroit Business

Supreme Court will hear arguments on Biden vaccine rules

The U.S. Supreme Court said it would hear arguments on an expedited basis on President Joe Biden's COVID-19 shot-or-test rule for large employers and his separate vaccine mandate for health care workers. The justices will hear both cases at a special Jan. 7 session, weighing whether to let the rules...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#Human Race#Personal Freedom#Nazi#The Socialist Party#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Constitution
Country
Germany
wbiw.com

Applications available for Indiana Supreme Court

INDIANAPOLIS – Today, Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush announced an upcoming vacancy on the Indiana Supreme Court. She encourages interested judges and lawyers to consider applying. Applications are due by February 4 at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern). The position on the state’s highest court is available with the fall 2022...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Vanity Fair

Judge to Proud Boys: No, Violently Storming the Capitol Isn’t a First Amendment Exercise

A federal judge is not buying the First Amendment argument that the Proud Boys are spinning in an attempt to evade criminal punishment for their alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Tuesday refused to throw out charges against four members of the far-right group—Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl, and Charles Donohoe—who were indicted in March on riot-related offenses, including conspiracy and obstructing an official proceeding. (All have pleaded not guilty.) Lawyers for the four men had sought to dismiss the charges by arguing, among other things, that the conduct they have been accused of engaging in is protected by the First Amendment right to free speech. But Kelly, an appointee of former president Donald Trump, argued that’s not how that protection works.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TiffinOhio.net

Congressional redistricting hits the Ohio Supreme Court

The case of congressional redistricting was heard by the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday, where arguments about reforms put in place by voters and the data used by the General Assembly to draw maps framed consideration of districts going forward. Ben Stafford, an attorney representing the National Redistricting Action Fund’s...
OHIO STATE
WECT

NC Congressman sues state Supreme Court

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - A North Carolina congressman filed a lawsuit Wednesday against every judge on the state Supreme Court and Court of Appeals, asking a federal court to force them to give up basic information about recent decisions delaying North Carolina’s 2022 primary elections. Congressman Dan Bishop, a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
bloomberglaw.com

Inside the Courtroom: 2021 Top Supreme Court Moments (PODCAST)

The U.S. Supreme Court opened up its doors again, returning to in-person arguments in October 2021. Bloomberg Law’s “Cases and Controversies” podcast hosts Kimberly Robinson and Jordan Rubin discuss the biggest moments from this year—from reproductive rights, to the justices’ roadshows, to a Covid diagnosis.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy