ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Food chat: Lacking leeks? Try these substitutes.

Midland Reporter-Telegram
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Post Food staff recently fielded questions about all things edible. Here are edited excerpts from that chat. Q: What is/are a good substitute(s) for leeks in a recipe?. A: Leeks are relatively mild, so in most cases, thinly sliced sweet onions are best -- or shallots. Depending...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Rodent droppings, moldy lettuce, flies and roaches with your burger?

Below is a list of places ordered shut by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered clean-up and re-inspection. ***WAYBACK BURGERS. 4690 NORTH STATE ROAD 7. COCONUT CREEK. INSPECTION BASED ON COMPLAINT. 18 VIOLATIONS FOUND. “Rodent...
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
WSET

Coca-Cola recall: Throw out these sodas and juices immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — If you have a Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, or Sprite product in your fridge; you should take a look at two recent recalls by Coca-Cola. Food Safety Network reported that the products were recalled because they might contain metal objects. Coca-Cola recalled three Minute Maid products that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substitutes#Monterey Bay Aquarium#Cooking#Fish#Kitchen Aid#Food Drink#The Washington Post Food#Turkish#Jasper Hill Farm
ComicBook

Olive Garden Might Be Removing This Staple From the Menu and Fans Won't Be Happy

In the landscape of popular restaurant chains, Olive Garden has always held a unique place in people's hearts. The establishment has been delivering its take on Italian cuisine for several decades now, and has developed a reputation that when people dine at the restaurant, they're "family." Unfortunately, it seems like one aspect of that family-centric experience might soon be going away for good. According to a new report from Business Insider, Olive Garden might soon be permanently doing away with its Never Ending Pasta Bowl promotion. The deal has not been in place at Olive Garden restaurants since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and apparently, the financial risk of the deal might not be worthwhile, as the company has had improved sales compared to the last time the deal was in place.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
Mashed

The Real Reason Bars Sell Pickled Eggs

Bar snacks have come a long way from their humble beginnings of bowls of pretzels that have been sitting out for who knows how long and pickled eggs with a nice layer of dust on the lid of the jar. Nowadays, bars are going out of their way to present food that is a bit more elevated than typical pub fare.
FOOD & DRINKS
Woman's World

Storing Bread in This Container Keeps It Soft and Fresh Without Cluttering Your Counter

Bread is my favorite carb (well, maybe right after pasta). Whether I pick up a freshly baked artisan loaf from my local bakery or grab a package from the grocery store, I want to savor every slice. There’s nothing quite like a fluffy, fresh bite of bread — but before I have time to enjoy the whole loaf, it’s often gone stale. That’s why I love this smart technique to keep bread fresher longer: Store your loaf in an empty cereal container!
FOOD & DRINKS
Shape Magazine

Giada De Laurentiis Says This 4-Ingredient Pasta Dish Is Like 'a Hug In a Bowl'

This story originally appeared on EatingWell.com by Karla Walsh. If you have 5 minutes to invest in prep time and four ingredients on hand, then you have all it takes to whip up "one big skillet of comfort," according to pasta pro Giada De Laurentiis who recently made fans swoon over this recipe on Instagram. (ICYMI, this is the #1 mistake Giada De Laurentiis says nearly everyone makes with homemade pasta.)
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

How to Make the Best and Easiest 2-Ingredient Fudge

Whipping up a batch of old-fashioned fudge involves candy-making tools and closely-watched pots—a fun time when you’re in the mood for it but not if you want fudge fast. So imagine our delight at discovering this 2-ingredient fudge! Not only does this no-fail candy require literally two ingredients, but it also comes together in minutes. No candy thermometer is needed.
RECIPES
Mashed

Why Eating Chicken On New Year's Is Considered Bad Luck

It's almost time for 2021 to be on its way out, leading the resolution-makers among us to start setting intentions for the new year, and the superstitious among us to plan what to eat on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day that might help set the tone for 2022. Did you know that there are a variety of foods traditionally served around the world for New Year's that are considered lucky, dishes that are supposed to shepherd in good fortune as well as good flavor?
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy