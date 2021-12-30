ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Mali conference recommends election delay of up to five years

By Syndicated Content
go955.com
 4 days ago

BAMAKO (Reuters) – A conference in Mali charged with recommending a timetable for democratic elections following a military coup said on Thursday that polls scheduled for February should delayed by between six months and five years in part because of security issues . Mali’s transitional government initially agreed...

go955.com

Comments / 0

Related
primenewsghana.com

Libya elections: Delay called for in presidential poll

Libya's election commission has called for the country's first presidential poll, due to take place on Friday, to be postponed for a month. It proposed the new date of 24 January after "liaising" with parliament, the commission said. A parliamentary committee had earlier said that it would be "impossible" to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Democratic Elections#Bamako#Military Coup#Reuters#Islamist#Ecowas#Al Qaeda#Islamic State#Malian#Western#Russian
The Jewish Press

Jerusalem Post, US Army, Attacked by Iran on Soleimani’s Assassination Anniversary

US forces in Iraqi military base near Baghdad’s international airport on Monday shot down two Iranian armed drones, Reuters reported, citing Iraqi security sources. There were no casualties. Meanwhile, the Twitter account of Maariv and The Jerusalem Post were hit by pro-Iranian hackers early Monday morning, with an illustration showing a blown-up model of the Dimona nuclear facility accompanied by the warning, “We are close to you where you do not think about it” in English and Hebrew.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Serbia praises another arms shipment from Russia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s president on Monday praised another shipment of arms from Russia despite fears in the Balkans that the country’s recent military buildup could lead to more tensions in the war-scarred European region. President Aleksandar Vucic attended a training exercise at a military base...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
dallassun.com

Hackers put ominous warning on Israeli newspaper's homepage

The Jerusalem Post's usual homepage of news was briefly replaced with an image illustrating a missile strike. The Jerusalem Post was apparently hacked on the anniversary of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani's assassination by the US this week, with the newspaper framing the incident as a ?direct threat to Israel.?. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

A third of Americans say violence against government sometimes justified a year on from Capitol riot

A significant share of Americans believe that violence against the US government is sometimes justified as the United States approaches the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol.In a University of Maryland/Washington Post poll, 34 per cent of respondents agreed with the sentiment that it was sometimes “justified for citizens to take violent action against the government”. That share of respondents was only a few percentage points higher than the share (29 per cent) who said they still believed that President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election was illegitimate.Broken down into reasons for potential violence, 22...
ADVOCACY
US News and World Report

Niger Police Seize More Than 200 Kg of Cocaine From Mayor's Truck

NIAMEY (Reuters) - Police in northern Niger have seized more than 200 kg of cocaine worth around $8.7 million that was being transported in the local mayor’s official truck, two police sources said on Monday. The mayor and his driver, who were in the vehicle at the time, were...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Iran-backed Houthis seize UAE ship on anniversary of Soleimani assassination

The Iranian-allied militia and political network controlling northern Yemen has seized a cargo ship tied to the United Arab Emirates, intensifying strains between rival camps in the Middle East.The seizure coincided with the two-year anniversary of the American killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani. A Saudi military spokesman said the UAE-flagged Rwabee was carrying medical equipment from Yemen’s Socotra Island to the Saudi port of Jizan when it was attacked by armed men before dawn on Monday and seized by Ansarullah, commonly known as the Houthi militia.The Houthis confirmed they captured the Rwabee, describing it as a military...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Coalition: 2 armed drones shot down at Baghdad airport

Two armed drones were shot down at the Baghdad airport on Monday, a U.S.-led coalition official said, an attack that coincides with the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. killing of a top Iranian general.There were no reports of damage or injuries from the incident, which was also confirmed by an Iraqi security official. The official with the U.S.-led international coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq told The Associated Press that the C-RAM defense system at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center engaged two fixed wing so-called “suicide drones." The C-RAM system protects American installations in Iraq.“This was a...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy