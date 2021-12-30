ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

First Day Hike Coming to Whitefish Dunes State Park

By Rob Sussman
wtaq.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSONPORT, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — It bills itself as a great way to step into the New Year. The Department of Natural Resources is hosting first day hikes around the state on Saturday, including at Whitefish Dunes State Park. Park leaders say winter is a good time to visit...

wtaq.com

Comments / 0

Related
goldrushcam.com

Kick-Start 2022 by Enjoying the Outdoors With First Day Hikes at More Than 40 California State Parks

December 20, 2021 - California State Parks is inviting Californians and visitors from around the world to kick-start the new year in a healthy way by getting some fresh air and enjoying the outdoors with the annual First Day Hikes on Jan. 1, 2022. More than 40 state parks and over 50 guided hikes will take place across the state in this national-led effort by the First Day Hikes program, which encourages individuals and families to experience the beautiful natural and cultural resources found in the outdoors so that they may be inspired to take advantage of these treasures throughout the year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Versailles State Park Among DNR Properties to Offer First Day Hikes

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is encouraging Indiana residents to ring in the New Year with First Day Hikes. Guided hikes will take place at several Indiana State Parks on Saturday, January 1. First Day Hikes originated more than 20 years ago at the Blue Hills...
VERSAILLES, IN
visitfairfieldcounty.org

First Day Hike at Clear Creek Metro Park

On Saturday, January 1 at 10 a.m., visit Clear Creek Metro Park to start the new year with a 4-mile hike along one of the park’s most rugged trails. The Hemlock Trail is steep and uneven in areas, so wear sturdy hiking shoes and bring water. Meet at the Creekside Meadows parking lot at 23833 Clear Creek Road. To learn more or to follow this event, visit Facebook.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacksonport#Wi#Wtaq
kchi.com

Missouri State Parks – First Day Hikes

Missouri State Parks will offer 1st Day Hikes at several state parks. Start a new tradition with your friends and family as you get some healthy exercise and enjoy the great outdoors. First Day Hikes are promoted by America’s State Parks. In the local area, this includes Crowder State...
MISSOURI STATE
wtaq.com

Hundreds Plunge into Freezing Lake Michigan for Polar Bear Swim

JACKSONPORT, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — What do you do on a cold New Years Day?. In Door County, the answer is jump into the freezing cold of lake Michigan. The 35th and 36th Jacksonport Polar Bear Club Swim came back Saturday, making up for last years COVID cancellation. Heath Kennedy...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WausauPilot

Frozen road law takes effect Thursday in northern Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s frozen road law takes effect Thursday, December 30 at 12:01 a.m. for the region designated by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) as Zone 1 which includes US 8 along with numbered state and federal highways north of US 8. The frozen road determination for other areas of the state will be made when conditions warrant.
WISCONSIN STATE
WMBB

Local restaurants increase service fees in Bay and Walton

BAY AND WALTON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – If you have dined in at some local restaurants lately you may have noticed extra services fees on the receipt. Many restaurants have added charges, in some cases as much as 20% of the total bill. Some of the restaurants have explanations, but for others, it is still […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
Indy100

Residents of flats with transparent swimming pool 115ft above the ground are fuming about how expensive it is

The residents of the flat with that viral transparent swimming pool are fuming about how expensive it is. According to the Sun, the people living in the Embassy Gardens development in London South Bank want the pool to be closed during the winter because it costs over £150,000 to heat and since it is pretty cold over the winter months they are not exactly desperate to take a dip.
LIFESTYLE
natureworldnews.com

'Icemageddon' Warning Declared in Alaska as Temperatures Drastically Dropped

Alaska's extreme weather has delivered record high temperatures and torrential downpours, prompting authorities to issue an "Icemageddon" warning. Massive ice sheets are blocking highways and limiting traffic in Fairbanks, Alaska's second biggest city, according to the state's transportation agency, which has developed the neologism-a play on "Armageddon"-to characterize the icy standoff.
ALASKA STATE
wtaq.com

Lake Winnebago Ice Pushes Ashore in Calumet County

LAKE WINNEBAGO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Changing weather conditions brought some wind and ice to the eastern shoreline of Lake Winnebago, in the form of shoves. Blocks of ice line the boat landing parking lot at Calumet County Park. Some people living in the area say they heard the familiar sound of the shoves coming in.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
OutThere Colorado

FORECAST: 24-plus inches, 75 MPH gusts possible during incoming Colorado storm

More snow is set to hit parts of Colorado in upcoming days and most residents are expected to see at least a few flakes. According to the National Weather Service, another storm system will move into the northern and central mountains of Colorado on Tuesday, making several inches of snow possible through Thursday. Potential impacts include near-zero visibility, blowing and drifting snow, and snow-packed roads. A 'winter storm watch' has been activated in the Elkhead, Park, and Gore ranges, found near Steamboat Springs, warning of up to two feet of snow and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.
COLORADO STATE
wtaq.com

Nitschke Bridge Closing Tuesday Morning Through End of January

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One of downtown Green Bay’s three bridges over the Fox River is closing Tuesday morning — and will remain closed for the rest of the month. The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge is set to close at 7 a.m. Tuesday. It is not scheduled to reopen until 5 p.m. Jan. 31. Crews will be working on the span locks.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Philly

Delaware Schools, Government Offices Close As Storm Dumps Snow Across Region

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Schools and government offices in central and southern Delaware were closed Monday as the winter storm dumped several inches of snow on the mid-Atlantic region. State courts also were closed in all three Delaware counties, although the brunt of the storm was being felt in central Kent and southern Sussex counties. Delmarva Power reported about 1,000 customers without power in Sussex County as of late Monday morning, and a similar amount on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, mostly in Queen Anne’s, Talbot and Dorchester counties. The Delaware Electric Cooperative, which serves mostly rural areas in Kent and Sussex counties, reported about 440 customers without power. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning in effect through 4 p.m. for Delaware and much of the Eastern Shore and southern New Jersey, with expected snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. More than half a foot of snow had already fallen in parts of Delaware by midday, with 7.2 inches in Woodside and 6.8 inches in both Dover and Harrington, according to the Delaware Environmental Observing System, based at the University of Delaware. All contents © copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DELAWARE, NJ
Statesville Record & Landmark

First Day Hikes offered at Lake Norman State Park

It’s time to get your walking shoes on and start the new year off by joining in the fun Jan 1 at the Lake Norman State Park, 759 State Park Road, Troutman. The park will be offering three First Day Hikes, all beginning at the Wood Duck Shelter located behind the visitor center.
TROUTMAN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy