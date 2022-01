A Glaceon Build-A-Bear Pokémon plush is now available for sale in stores and online, and there is an exclusive online bundle containing a cape and a sleeper that clocks in at $65.00 at the North American store or £50.00 in the UK. The “Glaceon with 5-in-1 Sound” Build-A-Bear is 12 inches and is $40.00 on its own, with the cape and sleeper being $12.50 each in the bundle. In delightfully cheesy PR speak, the manufacturer states, “Pokémon Trainers will look cool as ice alongside Glaceon. This Ice-type Pokémon is a blast of fresh air with its frosty blue fur, long tail and diamond-shaped ears.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO