Tales of the Abyss anime to be uploaded to YouTube on a weekly basis

Rumiko Takahashi, the prolific creator behind such manga series as Inuyasha, Ranma 1/2, and Maison Ikkoku, kicked everything off with her first full serialization, Urusei Yatsura, and soon this classic series will be returning with a new anime! Takahashi might have had a few series before it, but Urusei Yatsura was the creator's first boom in popularity ever since it kicked off in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine. The series has spawned a number of anime projects over the decades since, but soon it will be returning as part of a massive anniversary celebration for Shogakukan.
