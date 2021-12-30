Tales of the Abyss anime to be uploaded to YouTube on a weekly basis

Ayakashi Triangle, the newest manga from To Love Ru illustrator Kentaro Yabuki, has announced it's getting its own anime adaptation next! Fans are likely very aware of Yabuki's work as the artist has been making waves for quite a while. With the releases of majorly popular series such as Black Cat, To Love Ru and the To Love Ru Darkness sequel and spin-off, Yabuki got off to a great start with the release of his newest series in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year. But this newest series has gotten far outside of its cult following yet.

