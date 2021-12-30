ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tales of the Abyss anime to be uploaded to YouTube on a weekly basis

By Amelia Fruzzetti
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to blast Bump of Chicken’s Karma and shout “REPLICAAAAAAA” at the top of your lungs — to commemorate the first anniversary of the Tales YouTube channel, Bandai Namco is uploading...

Anime News Network

WIT Studio, Fuzi, Naoki Yoshibe Stream The Missing 8 Original Net Anime

Fuzi began streaming on YouTube an original web anime by animator Naoki Yoshibe (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure) and Wit Studio (Attack on Titan) titled The Missing 8 based on Fuzi's music videos. The first two episodes are streaming in Japanese with English subtitles, and the third episode will stream "soon." Episode...
asapland.com

New trailer for Megami-ryo no Ryobo-kun anime revealed

The animated adaptation for the manga Megami-ryo no Ryobo-kun (Dorm Mother of the Goddess ‘Dorm) from Ikumi Hino It still does not have a definite release date, but that has not been an obstacle for new information to be published through its website, and it is that now they share a new promotional video in which you can get to know the girls more starring in this anime.
Anime News Network

Kentaro Yabuki's Ayakashi Triangle Manga Gets TV Anime

Shueisha's Jump Festa '22 event revealed on Saturday that Kentaro Yabuki's Ayakashi Triangle manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation. Shueisha has also opened a website and a Twitter account for the show. The bottom of the official website lists Aniplex. Japan may be brimming with mysterious monsters called ayakashi,...
Anime News Network

Bakemonogatari Manga Enters Final Stage

The official Twitter account for Oh! great's manga adaptation of NisiOisin's Bakemonogatari novels revealed on Tuesday that the manga is entering its final stage in 2022. The manga entered its climax in July 2019. The manga went on hiatus in July 2019 due to Oh! great's sudden illness, and it...
#Tales Of The Abyss#Bump Of Chicken#English
ComicBook

Komi Can't Communicate Cosplay Perfectly Readies for the Anime's Finale

One Komi Can't Communicate cosplay is getting ready for the end of the anime's run in a perfect way! 2021 saw a number of highly anticipated new anime making their premieres alongside some major returning franchises, so it was quite the competitive selection for many of the anime projects. Yet one that stood out at the top of many fans' lists was Komi Can't Communicate, the long awaited anime adaptation of Tomohito Oda's original manga series. It took until the Fall 2021 anime season, but Komi Can't Communicate finally got to make its anime debut for fans around the world.
Anime News Network

Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall Anime's Teaser Unveils Main Cast, Opening Song Artist

Yui Ishikawa, Saori Hayami, Megumi Han star with opening theme by ZAQ. The official website for the new Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall television anime debuted the anime's teaser promotional video on Sunday. The video announces the main cast and the opening theme song's artist. The anime stars:. Yui Ishikawa...
hypebeast.com

'Chainsaw Man' Anime Receives New Teaser and Premiere Announcement

Along with all the news that came out of Jump Festa 2022, fans were also treated to a new teaser for the anime adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga. The frenetic look cycles through various panels from the manga into a look at animated Makima, the high-ranking Public Safety Devil Hunter, who takes Denji in as her human pet. The brief teaser ends by noting that the anime adaptation will see an official premiere sometime in 2022.
Anime News Network

New Urusei Yatsura Anime's Teaser Unveils Cast, david production's Staff, 1-Year Length

The official website for the new television anime of Rumiko Takahashi's Urusei Yatsura manga ended its countdown timer on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. (Friday at 11:00 p.m. EST) with a teaser promotional video. The teaser announces the anime's main cast and main staff. The anime will adapt selected stories from the manga and run for four cours or a full year, although not necessarily consecutively. The "first season" will premiere in 2022.
ComicBook

Spy x Family Cosplay Honors Yor's New Anime Debut

One awesome Spy x Family cosplay has brought anime's newest fake mom, Yor Forger, to life before her big debut! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series has been steadily picking up steam with fans since it was first launched with Shueisha's Jump+ app (and on Shonen Jump outside of Japan), and soon the series will be taking over the TV waves as well when it makes its official anime debut next year. It's here fans will be introduced to the fake family formed at the center of it all, the Forgers, as they work together for a common goal.
ComicBook

New Bleach Anime Reveals Staff and Crew

This year's Jump Festa had plenty of major anime announcements for fans of the medium to sink their teeth into, with the likes of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Spy x Family, My Hero Academia, and Chainsaw Man revealing lots of new information for their respective series. Arguably, one of the biggest reveals was the trailer for the upcoming adaptation of Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War Arc, arriving years following the conclusion of the original anime and bringing fans back to the world of the Soul Society as the Shonen reveals the staff and cast for the upcoming episodes.
ComicBook

Urusei Yatsura to Return With New TV Anime

Rumiko Takahashi, the prolific creator behind such manga series as Inuyasha, Ranma 1/2, and Maison Ikkoku, kicked everything off with her first full serialization, Urusei Yatsura, and soon this classic series will be returning with a new anime! Takahashi might have had a few series before it, but Urusei Yatsura was the creator's first boom in popularity ever since it kicked off in Shogakukan's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine. The series has spawned a number of anime projects over the decades since, but soon it will be returning as part of a massive anniversary celebration for Shogakukan.
ComicBook

To Love Ru Illustrator's Ayakashi Triangle is Getting an Anime Adaptation

Ayakashi Triangle, the newest manga from To Love Ru illustrator Kentaro Yabuki, has announced it's getting its own anime adaptation next! Fans are likely very aware of Yabuki's work as the artist has been making waves for quite a while. With the releases of majorly popular series such as Black Cat, To Love Ru and the To Love Ru Darkness sequel and spin-off, Yabuki got off to a great start with the release of his newest series in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year. But this newest series has gotten far outside of its cult following yet.
nintendosoup.com

The Pokemon Company Releases “Jigglypuff’s Song” Poketoon

The Pokemon Company has released another episode of its Poketoon series of cartoons featuring various Pokemon and animation styles. The latest short is called “Jigglypuff’s Song”, and follows a Jigglypuff who has trouble singing. Check it out below:. What do you think? Let us know in the...
nintendowire.com

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess manga to conclude in next chapter

Manga-making duo Akira Himekawa has been making Zelda manga since 1998, and after a lengthy hiatus they returned to the scene with an adaptation of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess starting in February 2016. Now after almost six years the manga is coming to a close, as it has been revealed that the manga’s next chapter will be its last.
Anime News Network

Girls' Frontline TV Anime Posts 3rd Video, More Cast

Sumire Uesaka, Ayaka Suwa, more join anime debuting on January 7. A special program for the television anime of Sunborn Network's Girls' Frontline smartphone game unveiled the anime's third promotional video and more cast members on Tuesday. As with the previous video, the new video features the opening theme "BAD CANDY" by yukaDD.
nintendowire.com

What was the strangest news of 2021?

Sometimes announcements are straight-up weird. Remember when Nintendo spent a huge part of one E3 on Wii Music? Things this year didn’t get quite up to that level of strange, but there was a large number of curiosities — remember Square Enix announcing Project Triangle Strategy, only to drop the “project” and call their epic sweeping SRPG “Triangle Strategy?” And how that wasn’t even the first time they’d done that? Bizarre. Or how about all those cloud version games? Do people even play those?
