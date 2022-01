The Notre Dame football team was rolling against Oklahoma State early on, but in the end, it was the Cowboys who won the Playstation Fiesta Bowl. Towards the end of the first half, it looked like the Notre Dame football team would steamroll the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Playstation Fiesta Bowl. Led by the right arm of Jack Coan, the Irish held a huge lead with under two minutes left in the first half, but that was until Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders started to get going.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO