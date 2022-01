A few weeks ago, I came across a fun video on social media. The Black Rifle Coffee Company installed a pair of miniguns on a Tesla:. There’s a much longer version of the video that goes into great detail on everything they did to the Model X, but long story short, the vehicle was not made for military applications. Yes, it has miniguns (multi-barrel Gatling guns with an electric motor that makes it shoot really, really fast) chambered in the common military 5.56x45mm NATO round. It’s also modified and decorated to look like a military vehicle. But, it’s also got a coffee bar built into the back, and it’s still a Model X, and Model Xs are not known for their off-road chops.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO