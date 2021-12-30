ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

County Crime Report: Dec. 31

By Daily Journal
 4 days ago

Dec. 17

HAMLET — At 8:10 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Breakfast Creek Road following a report of a suspect damaging a mailbox, valued at $50. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 2:44 p.m., deputies responded to Sonny Lane following a report of a mailbox, valued at $50, being damaged. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:56 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mill Road following a report of an unknown suspect stealing a victim’s Ford Expedition, valued at $1,500. The case is active.

NORMAN — At 11:47 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on US 220 HWY following a report of a suspect removing three catalytic converters, valued at $2,000, from a victim’s vehicle. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET —At 10:44 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Scotland County Line Road following a report of a stolen Lincoln Arc Welder, valued at $600. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:38 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on US 1 HWY following a report of a suspect entering a victim’s residence and stealing an assortment of clothes, valued at $350, gold earrings, valued at $200, and a key and key fob, valued at $50. The case is active.

Dec. 22

ELLERBE — At 12:48 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Alpine Lane following a report of a suspect stealing power. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:42 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Ninth Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a power meter, valued at $500, from a house. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:33 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Sixth Street following a report of a suspect stealing a vehicle’s registration plate, valued at $75. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:58 p.m., deputies responded to Total Lubricants on Airport Road following a report of a suspect stealing a Taurus semi-automatic handgun, valued at $500, from a victim’s vehicle. The case is active.

Dec. 23

HOFFMAN — At 10:34 a.m., deputies responded to Nuwall Auto Sales on Sims Street following a report of an unknown suspect removing eight catalytic converters, valued around $15,000. The case is active.

Dec. 25

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:58 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Northside Park Drive following a report of a suspect prying open a backdoor to gain entry. The case is active.

JACKSON SPRINGS — At 7:55 p.m., deputies responded to a campground on Sycamore Lane Lot 58 following a report of a suspect cutting a catalytic converter, valued at $2,500, off of a Winnebago. The case is active.

Dec. 26

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:36 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Maner Road following a report of a suspect stealing miscellaneous clothes, valued at $100, miscellaneous Christmas toys, valued at $100, two LED strip lights, valued at $100, and a gold necklace with a cross, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Dec. 27

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:42 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Sixth Street following a report of a suspect taking a mailbox, valued at $25, and damaging a front window, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HOFFMAN — At 9:21 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lassiter Avenue following a report of an unknown person stealing a victim’s Taurus semi-automatic handgun, valued at $450. The case is active.

Dec. 29

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:43 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Jayson Street following a report of a suspect cutting a lock off of a fence and stealing a lawnmower, valued at $3,099. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:37 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Middle Street following a report of an intoxicated person driving through a victim’s backyard and damaging back steps, valued at $450, a chainsaw, valued at $300, five black plastic crates, valued at $100, a mop bucket, valued at $60, a metal hand pump sprayer, valued at $60, an antique push plow, valued at $300, plumbing equipment, valued at $400, and an ATV, valued at $300. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:07 p.m., deputies responded to Mill Road following a report of a suspect using a victim’s cell phone, valued at $100, and not returning it. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 12:10 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lances Run following a report of a suspect trespassing and stealing $60 from a victim’s hand. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office charged Hector Enrique Hernandez.

