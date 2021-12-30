ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

LikeMeat samples new, plant-based ‘Like Chick’n Wings’ at Rose Bowl Fan Fest 2022

 4 days ago
LikeMeat, a LIVEKINDLY Collective brand, is winging it this year at the annual Rose Bowl Fan Fest on New Year’s Day in Pasadena and sampling the brand’s new “Like Chick’n Wings” in a custom LikeMeat “greenhouse” from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Giving a nod to the Rose Bowl Parade’s gorgeous display of plant-only floats, LikeMeat created a custom greenhouse for tailgaters to walk through as they try LikeMeat’s new wings.

“Whether you’re tailgating, watch-partying or just armchair quarterbacking, Like Chick’n Wings are the perfect plant-based addition to football season. Those with tickets to the Rose Bowl game will have the opportunity to sample these delicious Wings and enjoy their crunchy, crispy coating and juicy, bone-free, meaty texture,” the company’s press release stated.

“We’re so excited to be a part of the Rose Bowl festivities this year and look forward to letting the Like Chick’n Wings speak for themselves during our sampling event,” says Emily Klooster, VP of Marketing for LikeMeat. “Football and wings are birds of a feather that flock together, so we know Rose Bowl attendees are going to love the authentic look, feel, taste, crackle and sauce we’ll be serving up. They won’t be able to miss us in our sampling greenhouse which quite literally celebrates our love of all things plant-based.”

Gluten-free, certified plant-based, and made with non-GMO ingredients, Like Chick’n Wings also feature a pouch of vegan buffalo sauce in every pack.

They are now available for purchase in the freezer aisle at Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide and will be rolling out to additional nationwide retailers in early 2022.

MICHIGAN STATE
