NBA

Malik Monk Admits To Feeling Frustration At Lakers’ Continued Struggles

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lakers have blown so many leads at this point that no team ever feels out of...

www.lakers365.com

FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
NBA
Person
Malik Monk
CBS LA

LeBron James Scores Season-High 43, Lakers Beat Trail Blazers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored a season-high 43 points and extended his streak of 30-point games to seven in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 139-106 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night. Malik Monk scored 18 points, Carmelo Anthony added 16 points and Russell Westbrook (15 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists) recorded his ninth triple-double this season for the Lakers, who had dropped six of their last seven coming into the game. Portland’s Ben McLemore came off the bench to tie his season-high with 28 points in his first game back after clearing the league’s health and safety protocols....
NBA
#Lakers
Reuters

Knicks acquire Denzel Valentine in three-team trade

2022-01-03 18:43:52 GMT+00:00 - The New York Knicks acquired guard Denzel Valentine as part of a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. The acquisition is part of a deal that includes the Lakers sending guard Rajon Rondo to the Cavaliers, who lost veteran playmaker...
NBA
Morganton News Herald

James, Monk help Lakers edge Timberwolves 108-103

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points, Malik Monk added 22 and the Los Angeles Lakers hung on to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-103 on Sunday night for the first time in three meetings this season. A couple of streaks came to an end in the Lakers'...
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
lakers365.com

Rajon Rondo’s True Feelings Towards Lakers Trading Him To Cavs

The Los Angeles Lakers have parted ways with veteran point guard Rajon Rondo, sending him to the Cleveland Cavaliers for virtually nothing. The Lakers acquired forward Denzel Valentine in return, whose partially guaranteed deal they are expected to waive once the trade is finalized. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Rondo was all for the move.
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers Getting Reinforcements For Final Game Of 2021

The Los Angeles Lakers will be getting some rotation players back from the NBA's coronavirus health and safety protocols ahead of tonight's home bout against the Portland Trail Blazers. Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports that Lakers reserves Trevor Ariza, Austin Reaves and Kent Bazemore have cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols and can suit up for tonight's New Year's Eve battle with Portland.
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers News: Frank Vogel Expects LeBron James At Center To Become Normal Part Of Rotation

While a large portion of the Los Angeles Lakers rotation was out due to health and safety protocols, the team decided to take a closer look at LeBron James playing the center position. It had already been seen in small spurts — to great success — but the lack of available centers allowed them to try it over full games. The results were as expected from the early small sample, that James at center opens things up for Russell Westbrook and allows everyone more space to operate.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers guard Malik Monk reveals hilarious influence Nick Young had on him

The Los Angeles Lakers have had some hilarious players over the years, one of them being Nick “noodles” Young. The L.A. native and USC alum played for the Lakers in the twilight of Kobe Bryant’s career but was more famous–or infamous–for one of two things: either his colorful personality on the court that included stunts such as celebrating a three-pointer too early and ended up missing the shot. Or, you know him from his off-court drama involving his dating of rapper Iggy Azalea and the subsequent Lakers snitching situation.
NBA
lakers365.com

Gameday preview: Wolves head to L.A. aiming for third win this season over Lakers

Wolves at Lakers 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Crypto.com Arena TV: BSN Radio: 830-AM Wolves update: Anthony Edwards returned after a six-game absence in COVID protocols to score 26 in Minnesota's loss to Utah. The Wolves have defeated the Lakers twice this season, most recently 110-92 on Dec. 17. The Wolves also beat the Lakers 107-83 in Los Angeles on Nov. 12. But they will (likely) be without ...
NBA
lakers365.com

Stanley Johnson Would Imagine Himself Wear Lakers Jersey When Dreaming About Future NBA Career

Stanley Johnson finished 2021 on a strong note, making his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers — the team that made him fall in love with basketball. Johnson signed a 10-day contract with L.A. just before the Christmas Day clash with the Brooklyn Nets, making his debut in the marquee holiday game. Since then, the 25-year-old forward has averaged 8.3 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in four games, featuring in the Lakers' starting lineup in the last two outings.
NBA

