Malik Monk Admits To Feeling Frustration At Lakers’ Continued Struggles

While a large portion of the Los Angeles Lakers rotation was out due to health and safety protocols, the team decided to take a closer look at LeBron James playing the center position. It had already been seen in small spurts — to great success — but the lack of available centers allowed them to try it over full games. The results were as expected from the early small sample, that James at center opens things up for Russell Westbrook and allows everyone more space to operate.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO