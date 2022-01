OMAHA (DTN) -- As we near Thursday's close, grains remain solidly lower, while other commodities are mixed to higher. March corn is down 11 cents and March soybeans are down 31 cents with both soybean products trading lower. March KC wheat is down 12 1/2 cents. March soybeans are showing a greater percentage loss than soy products, so the crush premium based on March contracts remains an enticing $2.65 a bushel over the cost of the soybean -- a factor that may help soybeans regain support in the new year. March corn is challenging its 20-day average, near $5.93. March Dow Jones futures are up 4.00 points and the March U.S. Dollar Index is up 0.20. February crude oil is up $0.44 and February gold is up $9.10.

