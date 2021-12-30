ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Avista Strengthens on Long-Term Clean Energy Contract With Chelan PUD

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com — Shares of Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) rose 1.8% Thursday after it announced a long-term clean energy contract with Chelan County Public Utility District (PUD). The 20-year contract is for renewable...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
spartanburg.com

U.S. Department of Energy Establishes New Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the establishment of the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, a new DOE office that will help deliver on America’s climate agenda, create new, good-paying jobs for American families and workers, and reduce pollution while benefitting disadvantaged communities. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Zacks.com

Avista (AVA) to Buy Hydro Energy, Boosts Clean Energy Moves

AVA - Free Report) signs a 20-year renewable hydro power contract with the Chelan County Public Utility District (PUD) for energy from two hydro projects on the Columbia River. The competitively-priced deal will provide Avista with 5% of the total clean energy output from the PUD’s Rock Island and Rocky...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ellsworth American

Clean energy opportunities

First, people are interested in becoming carbon-neutral, so that we can slow down global warming and climate change. In order to do this, citizens are asking governments and major industries to stop all new coal and oil projects. This means that the government needs to stop giving money to companies that use nonrenewable energy sources, like coal, natural gas and oil. It also means that the governments need to fund more companies that use renewable energy sources, like wind, hydro and solar power. It also means that governments need to give money for wind, hydro and solar development.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
State
Washington State
pv-magazine.com

Risen Energy plans integrated PV factory run on clean energy

Risen Energy is planning to build a CNY 45 billion (US$7 billion) solar manufacturing complex in Inner Mongolia that will produce materials across the solar supply chain from industrial silicon to PV modules. More than a half of the planned investment will be used to develop on-site power facilities for the factory, including 5.1GW of renewables coupled with energy storage.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
yourvalley.net

Clean Heat: Stay warmer with clean energy

(Family Features) Winter is a perfect time to think about renovations that bring coziness and warmth to your home. For homeowners who live off the natural gas line, propane is an earth-friendly option that can reliably and efficiently deliver warmer air all season long. “When homeowners upgrade to propane during...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
etftrends.com

Call on ACES for Clean Energy’s 2022 Comeback

There was no shortage of disappointment to go around in the renewable energy investing space this year. That disappointment is giving way to 2022 optimism. Should those cheery views pay off, exchange traded funds like the ALPS Clean Energy ETF (ACES) could regain the stellar form seen in 2020. Renewable energy stocks, including some ACES components, are often pricey, but some market observers see that situation abating.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Energy#Renewable Energy#Energy Resources#Free Energy#Investing Com#Avista Corporation#Ava
The Suburban Times

PSE raises target for expanding clean energy goals

Puget Sound Energy announcement. Puget Sound Energy submitted its plan for moving to more than 60 percent clean electricity by the end of 2025 and meeting its aspirational goal of being a Beyond Net Zero Carbon company by 2045. Having filed an initial draft plan with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (UTC) in October, PSE’s final Clean Energy Implementation plan (CEIP) filed Dec. 17, further defines a course of action for clean electricity programs and investments for the next four years, aligning with policies established by Washington’s Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA).
OLYMPIA, WA
investing.com

Xcel Energy (XEL) Strong on Capex and Clean Energy Plans

Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ:XEL).’s XEL planned investments in enhancing clean-energy generation capacity and infrastructure along with a consistent rise in its existing natural gas and electric customer base are key catalysts. In the past six months, shares of this currently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 0.2% against...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Is hydrogen ‘clean energy?’ Infrastructure law spurs fight

More than $8 billion in new federal funding for hydrogen development is fueling political disputes over what constitutes “clean energy” and underscores uncertainties over the fuel’s future in the fight against climate change. The funds — which come through the recently signed infrastructure law — also are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

DOE announces $100 million for clean energy technologies

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced another $100 million for projects with new technologies to help reduce emissions, increase energy efficiency and modernize the grid. The funding comes from the DOE’s program — Seeding Critical Advances for Leading Energy technologies with Untapped Potential (SCALEUP). Projects selected for funding must...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Associated Press

Clean Energy Appoints Energy Sector Leader Lorraine Paskett to Board of Directors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 22, 2021-- Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE ) announced today that Lorraine Paskett, vice president of AES Corporation, has been appointed to the Board of Directors effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211222005061/en/. Clean Energy appoints energy sector leader...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
lakechelannow.com

A tougher grid: Chelan PUD energizes fire-hardened transmission line in Chelan

“Fire hardening remains one of the top concerns of our customer-owners”. Chelan PUD re-energized a high-voltage transmission line rebuilt in fire-resistant steel for better reliability in the Chelan Valley. The months-long upgrade is part of a comprehensive plan to protect customer-owners and the electrical grid in Chelan County from the growing threat of wildfire.
CHELAN, WA
rigzone.com

Is a Significant Oil and Gas Upside Reprice Incoming?

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators look at oil and gas prices, pandemic effects, cold fronts and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s preview of what to watch...
TRAFFIC
lngindustry.com

Dover announces two acquisitions focused on clean energy

Acme, established in 1969 and headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, US, and RegO, established in 1918 and headquartered in Elon, North Carolina, US, are well-established and growing providers of highly-engineered, mission-critical components and services that facilitate the production, storage, and distribution of cryogenic gases used in a diverse set of applications. The businesses supply engineered components such as valves, regulators, vacuum jacketed piping, fittings, safety devices, LNG fuelling components, and other specialty flow control devices to blue chip customers from a variety of end-markets exposed to high secular growth trends. Acme employs approximately 205 people and is expected to generate approximately US$70 million in sales in full year 2021, and RegO employs approximately 725 people and is expected to generate approximately US$210 million in sales in full year 2021. Acme has generated double-digital average annual revenue growth (excluding impact of acquisitions) over 2018-2021, and RegO has delivered annualised growth in the high-single digits over the same period. Both businesses grew in 2020. The acquisitions are expected to be accretive to Dover’s consolidated EBITDA margins, with additional significant synergy potential from leveraging Dover’s operating scale and capabilities.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
@JohnLocke

Time for Renewable Energy Sources to Face a Reckoning

Bob Maistros writes for Issues and Insights about a long-overdue reassessment of renewable energy sources’ pros and cons. It’s not just that renewables are so intermittent and unreliable that they must be legislated and subsidized; eat up land; will require more storage than physically possible; have nearly bankrupted and blacked out Germany with little emissions improvement; and are doing the same to California and other jurisdictions adopting mandates.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eia.gov

In 2020, the United States produced the least CO2 emissions from energy in nearly 40 years

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review. Note: Click for full U.S. CO2 emissions chart. In 2020, as the country responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, CO2 emissions from energy consumption in the United States fell to the lowest level since 1983. The 4.6 billion metric tons (Bmt) of CO2 emitted in 2020 was an 11% decrease from 2019, the largest annual decrease on record, according to our Monthly Energy Review. Our new U.S. CO2 emissions from energy consumption by source and sector chart illustrates CO2 emissions by energy source and sector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

FuelCell Energy Goes Up In Smoke

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) is an interesting play on green energy technologies, but the Q4 results prove only one thing—the market for this technology is tenuous because the technology itself is still in development. While we have great faith in the idea of hydrogen fuel cells for the long term,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy