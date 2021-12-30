U.S. oil's 7-session rally helps to deepen climb to highs not seen since late November
U.S. oil futures end higher Thursday, with crude turning positive intraday as fading omicron concerns and signs of strong uptake of energy-related assets helped to support year-end buying. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery
traded 43 cents, or 0.6%, higher to end at $76.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after the U.S. benchmark rose 0.8% on Wednesday. The current streak of gains is the longest since an eight-session rally ended Feb. 10, FactSet data show.
