ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

U.S. oil's 7-session rally helps to deepen climb to highs not seen since late November

By Mark Decambre
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jy8qk_0dZLWM9m00

U.S. oil futures end higher Thursday, with crude turning positive intraday as fading omicron concerns and signs of strong uptake of energy-related assets helped to support year-end buying. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery

CLG22,

-0.87%

CL00,

-0.87%

traded 43 cents, or 0.6%, higher to end at $76.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after the U.S. benchmark rose 0.8% on Wednesday. The current streak of gains is the longest since an eight-session rally ended Feb. 10, FactSet data show.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle higher a day ahead of the OPEC+ monthly meeting

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, with major oil producers known as OPEC+ widely expected to stick to their plan to raise monthly crude production by 400,000 barrels per day when they meet on Tuesday. "Though omicron cases continue to climb in key geographies, the absence of widespread lockdown restrictions will likely keep near term [oil] demand concerns in check," analysts at RBC Capital Markets, led by Helima Croft, wrote in a Monday note. February West Texas Intermediate crude.
TRAFFIC
Axios

U.S. oil producers plan to boost output despite rising costs

Companies in the heart of the U.S. oil patch plan to keep boosting production this year despite rising costs. Driving the news: The Dallas Fed's fourth-quarter 2021 survey of oil-and-gas execs finds that "costs rose sharply for a third straight quarter." However, most expect to keep boosting output as prices and demand have recovered from the pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Futures#West Texas Intermediate#Factset#Gas Prices
Reuters

Oil rally hits Omicron demand roadblock as glut worries rise

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Oil analysts have lowered their price forecasts for 2022 as the Omicron coronavirus variant poses headwinds to recovering fuel demand and risks a supply glut as producers pump more oil, a Reuters poll showed on Friday. A survey of 35 economists and analysts forecast Brent crude...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Oil dips below $78 as early 2022 rally peters out

Libyan output to drop 200,000 bpd due to pipeline maintenance. Oil slipped below $78 a barrel on Monday as OPEC+ looked set to agree to a further oil output increase and concern persisted about the demand impact of rising coronavirus cases, despite hopes of a further recovery in 2022. OPEC...
TRAFFIC
Axios

Biggest recovery winner: energy prices

Energy prices soared more than just about any asset class since the market's rock-bottom in March 2020. Why it matters: Economists view the surge as a potential threat to the ongoing economic recovery. By the numbers: Three of the five top-performing asset categories since March 23, 2020 — the lowest...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Financial World

Oil prices post biggest annual gain since 2016

Both US WTI (West Texas Intermediate) and UK crude oil prices had wrapped up the year’s final trading session sharply lower as OPEC+ sources had unveiled that the 14-member organization of petroleum exporting countries would likely to vouch for an output hike as early as in February, nonetheless, both benchmarks had reported their steepest annual gains in more than half a decade followed by an Apollonian amelioration in global demand outlook despite a rapid upsurge in Omicron cases in most G20 economies.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes shows weekly active rig count for the U.S. unchanged, but oil rigs up 213 for the year

Baker Hughes data on Friday afternoon showed the U.S. weekly active oil-rig count standing pat at 586. Oil rigs were steady at 480 and those rigs drilling for natural gas held at 106, according to the companies data. For the year, rigs are up 235, with those drilling for oil increasing by 213 and gas rigs up by 23. West Texas Intermediate oil for February delivery held lower, down $1.58, or 2.1%, to trade at $75.25 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Crude values broadly are climbing, with WTI up 2.2%, rising by about 14% for the month and 56% in 2021, FactSet data show. Fading concerns about the demand impact from the omicron variant has supported recent gains, strategists said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Dips 2% as Year Ends, But Caps Biggest Annual Rally Since 2016

Investing.com - Crude prices fell 2% on Friday as trading for 2021 ended, but the year remained a banner one for oil bulls as output cuts by OPEC+ delivered the biggest rally since 2016 despite threats from Covid variants. West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for U.S. crude, settled down $1.78,...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil ends near $77, adding to 5-week climb

U.S. oil futures settled higher Thursday as fading concerns about the impact on the economy from the omicron variant of the coronavirus and signs of falling inventories helped to support year-end buying. “We’ve got oil prices showing some real strength into the end of the year and part of that...
TRAFFIC
investing.com

Natural Gas Downside Extends Late Into Year Despite Biggest Rally Since 2016

It’s quite remarkable that the biggest natural gas rally in five years is also masking the worst quarterly loss in 13 years. Gas futures on New York’s Henry Hub are poised to finish 2021 up more than 50%, the most for a year since 2016. For the fourth quarter though, they are down nearly 35%—the biggest drop since the third quarter of 2008.
TRAFFIC
Toledo Blade

A late slide pulls major U.S. indexes just below record highs

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average closed slightly below their all-time highs Thursday as stocks gave up an early gain and turned lower in the final minutes of trading on Wall Street. The S&P 500 index slipped 0.3 percent a day after notching a record high. The Dow,...
STOCKS
Reuters

Oil prices edge higher as US oil inventories fall

NEW YORK, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, after government data showed U.S. crude and fuel inventories fell last week, offsetting concerns that rising coronavirus cases might reduce demand. Brent crude rose 29 cents to settle at $79.23 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose...
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

U.S. oil posts longest streak of gains since February after big weekly U.S. inventory drawdown

Crude oil futures finished solidly higher Wednesday after data showed a big drop in U.S. crude inventories, pointing to more robust demand despite the threat of the omicron variant of COVID disrupting some business activity and holiday travel. West Texas Intermediate crude for February delivery was trading 58 cents, or 0.8%, higher to settle at $76.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after the U.S. benchmark rose 0.5% on Tuesday to mark the loftiest settlement since Nov. 24. The sixth straight session of gains for WTI marked its longest string of gains since an eight-session rally ended Feb. 10, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Dow closes at record high in its longest rally since March, S&P 500 ends at fresh peak

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high Wednesday, as investors pushed the blue-chip-stocks index to a sixth straight day of gains for its longest winning streak since March. The Dow closed around 0.3% higher in a day of mixed trade that saw the S&P 500 index rise about 0.1% to an all-time closing high and the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite finish about 0.1% lower, according to preliminary data from FactSet. High-growth tech stocks tend to be sensitive to rising rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.542% Wednesday, the highest since Nov. 24 based on trading levels at 3 p.m. Eastern Time, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Investors traded amid omicron variant concerns and fresh economic data showing the U.S. trade deficit in goods surged to an all-time high in November, a trade gap that largely reflected faster improvement in the world's largest economy compared to most other countries in the pandemic.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures climb again, heading for 5th day of gains

U.S. crude oil futures Tuesday were climbing to levels not seen since late November, after four straight days of gains of more than 1%, the biggest streak since late May of 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data, as winter demand, and hopes that the omicron variant of coronavirus would have only limited impact on economic growth, justified buying.
TRAFFIC
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

67K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy