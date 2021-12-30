Series 2 Spring Seasonal Challenges Guide

In the December 2021 Brawl Talk, Supercell Games had showcased two brawlers. One of the brawlers is Fang, a chromatic brawler, who is going to be released with the Season 10 of the Brawl Pass. The other is an epic Brawler named Grom. Grom is going to be released on the 22nd of December, 2021 as a part of the 9-win challenge. Players who would win the Grom Challenge in Brawl Stars will get him for free. This will be a week before he is obtainable through boxes. In this Brawl Stars guide, we will reveal the modes and maps for the Grom challenge, which players have to participate in, along with the best brawlers and their builds.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO