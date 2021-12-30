LA Governor urges people to celebrate NYE at home amid COVID-19 surge

Governor John Bel Edwards urges everyone to celebrate New Year’s Eve at home with just their immediate family members as the state sees signs of a growing Omicron surge.

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health reports 12,467 new cases and 762 hospitalizations, which is a 268% increase since December 16.

At his press conference today, Governor John Bel Edwards says the state is seeing an alarming increase in case numbers and hospitalizations and urges everyone to stay away from large New Year’s Eve celebrations tomorrow night.

“Before New Year’s Eve, The Department of Health here in Louisiana and I are urging you to celebrate from home with members of your household,” said Governor Edwards. “Because that’s how much COVID-19 there is right now, and how highly transmissible it is, and that’s how serious the situation is, so, I will be ringing in the New Year at home with my family as well.”

Governor Edwards says 95% of Louisiana parishes are at the two highest levels of community transmission, which is up from 81% of parishes just last week.

Louisiana’s COVID-19 numbers mark the second day in a row the state has set record numbers.