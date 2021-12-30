Problem with the can bus Citroen C4 assembly of a dedicated Chinese Headunit.

… hope this is a topic the forum can help me with. I’m looking to take my first step into the world of Android head units and install one in my van. One thing I’ll want to add is a proper 360 birds eye view camera. I see there are plenty of reversing cameras that build up a pseudo 360 view when reversing however this won’t help me, I need something that will help me drive forwards into restricted spaces so it must have forward and side facing cameras too. I’ve seen that the Teyes CC3 can be specced with a system like this which might tempt me towards buying one, however seen enough negative comments about Teyes to make me unsure. Can anyone recommend a good, reasonably priced 3rd party 360 camera system that could be easily integrated with any other Android HU (e.g. considering an Atoto S8 as an alternative)? And what would I need to spec on the HU to integrate with it? I’m based in the UK.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO