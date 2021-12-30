ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Health department offers restaurants guidance ahead of citywide indoor dining vaccine mandate

By Pat Loeb
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxcsR_0dZLMB5h00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Starting Monday, people must provide proof of vaccine or some exemption to eat inside Philadelphia restaurants. Preparations are underway so the new rules are adopted smoothly.

Thirty percent of Philly restaurants already require proof of COVID-19 vaccine to eat inside, so health department spokesperson Jim Garrow said they have a template to follow.

“We’ve made resources available to restaurants on how to make sure a vaccine record is a true record, and we’re in the process of putting together materials on how to deal with people who may push back against them,” he said.

Ben Fileccia, Philadelphia director of operations and strategy for the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, said restaurateurs still have a lot of questions that the materials don’t answer, but they are generally supportive of the mandate.

“These restaurants just really want to do what’s best for them and the community,” he said, “and they want to make sure they’re doing things right, so we’re trying to get as much information to them as quickly as possible.”

The mandate has a two-week phase-in process, during which proof of a negative test within 24 hours will be accepted. The mandate applies to any place that sells food or drink for consumption indoors, including arenas, theaters and catering halls.

Covid Cases & Hospitalizations
Infogram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Cleveland restaurant group requires vaccines to dine-in

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Luca restaurants are requiring vaccines to dine-in at all their Cleveland-area restaurants. That includes Luca, Acqua Di Luca, and Luca West. The group announced the move on social media. “Effective today, December 22nd and until further notice, all Luca Restaurants will require guests to show proof of vaccination upon entering the […]
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Chicago

Chicago Restaurant With COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement Already In Place Has Advice As Citywide Mandate Approaches

CHICAGO (CBS) — The COVID-19 vaccination mandate for Chicago and Cook County businesses is just days away – coming up Monday, Jan. 3. But it won’t change a single thing for some businesses with which CBS 2’s Tara Molina connected with Tuesday. Those businesses have had the policy in place for months. At Jerry’s Sandwiches, 4739 N. Lincoln Ave., you can’t walk through the door without showing an employee your proof of vaccination and an ID. It has been that way there since September, so they know exactly what to expect in a few days – and they’re sharing some advice. Customers at...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Philadelphia, PA
Health
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
Temple News

Students applaud city’s vaccine mandate for indoor dining

The last time Matthew Diehl dined indoors, he was met with something off-putting while enjoying a meal with his roommates at the Reading Terminal Market, located on 12th Street near Filbert. He was surrounded by unbearable crowds filled with mask-less people. Diehl did not feel anxious about contracting COVID-19 because...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fortscott.biz

Johnson and Johnson Vaccine No Longer Offered at Health Department

On Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated the emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Janssen/Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine with additional precautions related to a blood clotting disorder, Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), observed in a wide range of recipients. On Thursday, the ACIP met and recommended that “mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are preferred over the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 for all > 18 years of age.”
IOLA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department#Food Drink#Kyw Newsradio#Philly
983thecoast.com

Whitmer Comments On Vaccine Mandates For Restaurants

It’s already happening in Chicago, with the Windy City soon requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine before people can enter indoor spaces like bars, restaurants, and gyms. Governor Gretchen Whitmer was asked Wednesday by Michigan News Network if that could happen in Michigan. “I think it would be good...
CHICAGO, IL
fox4beaumont.com

PA Health Department offering extended hours Tuesday for COVID vaccinations

PORT ARTHUR — City of Port Arthur - The Port Arthur Health Department is offering extended hours until 7:00 PM for COVID vaccinations--1st, 2nd, or booster shots--for individuals who wish to protect themselves from this disease on Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Pfizer vaccines (and booster shots) are available for children and adults 5 and up.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Eater

A French Fine Dining Restaurant Finally Offers Indoor Service in North Center

A year and a half after its pandemic-induced takeout-only debut, a French fine dining restaurant in North Center has begun welcoming patrons inside its elegant, intimate indoor space for the first time. Robert Et Fils, the first restaurant from chef Rob Shaner (Royal Grocer, the Kennison), introduced indoor dining in...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WHYY

Philly’s indoor dining vaccine mandate is officially in effect

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. Philadelphia’s indoor dining vaccine mandate officially takes effect Jan. 3. Restaurants must require patrons to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 if they want to dine indoors. Employees will also have to show that they are vaccinated.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theeastcountygazette.com

Restaurants in Houston are Cutting Hours and Closing Indoor Dining Forcefully by Omicron

Once again, Houston’s restaurants are suffering. COVID-19 omicron, a new variant, has been the main causal of this suffering. Usually, many local restaurants experience increased business during the holidays. Currently, while some restaurants thrive, others are feeling the stress. According to iHeart, COVID fears have caused traffic to dry up. Last week, dozens of businesses closed. Several restaurants have reduced their operating hours, and others have temporarily closed indoor dining rooms.
RESTAURANTS
wooderice.com

Reminder: Philly’s Indoor Dining Mandate Starts Today

Today is the day. Philadelphia’s new indoor dining mandate goes into effect today. For those unaware or simply not sure what the mandate is, here’s a quick breakdown. All guests must show proof of vaccination status in order to eat at any restaurant or bar in the city. For those not fully vaxed, the mandate does allow a two-week grace period where guests may show proof of a negative COVID test taken within the last 24 hours.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy