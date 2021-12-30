Andrew Harding's latest book is 'These Are Not Gentle People'
This next story takes us to a country that is deeply divided by race, even after it established a multiracial democracy. South Africa this week is mourning Archbishop Desmond Tutu. He was one of the leaders in the fight against apartheid decades ago. More than a quarter-century after its end, the...
HAVERHILL — It is considered to be the largest collection in the country of previously unpublished letters from rural Irish people in the late 19th and early 20th centuries to family members who immigrated to the United States. Years in the making, former Bradford College history professor Patricia O’Malley,...
A few years ago, Chicago author and activist Rebecca Sive’s book and manifesto, “Vote Her In: Your Guide to Electing Our First Woman President,” set the stage for an action-based plan to elect a woman to the highest office in our land. In it, Sive wrote: “It’s time for a century of women. And then another. And another.” Sive’s latest literary work, “Make Herstory Your Story: Your Guided ...
When the people of the Shinnecock Indian Nation greet each other they say, “Aquay” which means, “I see the light in you.” This phrase is a great reminder that when times get dark, and we begin to lose hope, each of us bears light on the inside that is capable of shining through the darkness. “If only we’re brave enough to see it, if only we’re brave enough to be it,” as Amanda Gorman once said. Here are a few recommendations for both young adult fiction and nonfiction with a Native American/indigenous focus. What is rare and special about these stories is that they share the unique attributes of native culture that exist beyond stereotypes and speak more to the beliefs and identities of those represented.
Richard Leakey has died. The famed anthropologist whose discoveries helped prove mankind began in Africa was 77 years old. Leakey was also a conservationist, leading the charge to try to wipe out the poaching of African elephants and rhinos, although his methods were often considered controversial. NPR's Jackie Northam has this remembrance.
What does the letter "e" sound like as it's being written down? Capital "A?" The word "steak?" Experimental musician Leah Reid creates new music with the sounds of writing different letters and words. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. What does the letter F sound like as it's being written? How about S?...
JOSEPHINE FOSTER: (Singing) Old crow, how you stroll (ph). Oh, no, I'm flesh and bone. POWERS: Josephine Foster is herself a godmother of what some people might call freak folk or outsider folk. It reaches back to what Greil Marcus, the great music critic, once called the old weird America, but it does so also reaching toward the stars - sort of psychedelic folk music, if you will.
Journalist Ian Urbina recruited musicians to make music based off his reporting on crimes in international waters. Some participating artists complained they were misled about their side of the deal. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. The Outlaw Ocean Music Project is this ambitious meld between music and reporting. Journalist Ian Urbina...
Eyder Peralta talks with Charles Waters and Irene Latham about their book, "African Town." It's about the community established by the Africans on the last slave ship to the U.S. EYDER PERALTA, HOST:. The Clotilda sleeps under the muddy waters of the Mobil River in Alabama. It was found there...
Author and social activist bell hooks died a couple of weeks ago, so we at Book Of The Day thought it would be nice to revisit one of our favorite interviews of hers. In 2000, she discussed her book All About Love: New Visions with NPR's Cheryl Corely. They talked about how most people misunderstand love and the many forms it can take and how transformative and powerful real love can be in all spheres of life.
So many of us are thrown into friendships through sheer circumstance when we're children — proximity at school, parental friendships, a shared difference or minority identity — but as we grow older and begin to make our own choices about where we'll live, what we'll do with our time and who we'll spend it with, we lose touch. We drift, or we stop liking each other, or we get busy and forgetful.
Barack and Michelle Obama got bombarded with a split buzz after the former First Lady threatened to file a $175 million divorce. Before the new year came, reports about Barack and Michelle's impending split emerged. National Enquirer first reported that Michelle prepared to "slap" her husband with the whopping amount of divorce settlement.
ANTI-apartheid hero Archbishop Desmond Tutu was celebrated at his funeral yesterday - before he was given a water cremation. The Nobel Peace Prize winner requested ‘no lavish spending’ and had the cheapest plain pine coffin for his tear-jerking farewell. In keeping with his 'eco-warrior' beliefs he was aquamated...
Americans are deeply pessimistic about the future of our democracy. As we approach the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a new NPR/Ipsos poll finds that nearly two-thirds of Americans believe U.S. democracy is in crisis and at risk of failing. NPR's Joel Rose joins us now. Joel, a bit of a startling finding. Is this different for Republicans or Democrats?
Joan Didion, the famed essayist, memoirist, and fiction writer whose hyperobservant, perceptive style made her a towering figure in American writing, has died at the age of 87. According to a statement given to Vulture from her publisher at Knopf, Didion died on the morning of December 23 in her New York home due to complications from Parkinson’s disease. Didion was born in Sacramento in 1934 and graduated from UC Berkeley, from which point she began her career in journalism at Vogue in New York. California figured heavily into her writing, particularly in her debut collected work of nonfiction, 1968’s Slouching Towards Bethlehem, which featured (among other topics) her writing on San Francisco’s counterculture. In this collection and her magazine work in outlets including Life and the Saturday Evening Post, Didion’s style and her use of the first person helped define New Journalism in the 1960s and 1970s. It was in her follow-up collection of published essays, 1979’s The White Album, that she wrote, “We tell ourselves stories in order to live.”
Meta, the company that owns Facebook, has reinstated the ads account of the conservative children's book publisher, Heroes of Liberty, after it previously told the publisher that its account had been "permanently disabled." Facebook originally said that Heroes of Liberty – which has published books about Supreme Court Justice Amy...
On December 29, 2021, Twitter permanently suspended Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of the mRNA vaccine. After about a year of providing valuable Covid-19 information that runs counter to the mainstream narrative, Dr. Malone was kicked off Twitter for alleged ”misinformation” after he said in a tweet that “Pfizer mRNA vaccine does more harm than good.”
South Africa on Saturday held a state funeral for Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the last great hero of the struggle against apartheid, that was stripped of pomp but rich in glowing tributes.
Tutu died last Sunday, aged 90, triggering grief at home and abroad for a life spent fighting injustice.
Famous for his modesty, Tutu gave instructions for a simple, no-frills ceremony, with a cheap coffin, followed by an eco-friendly cremation.
Family, friends, clergy and politicians gathered at Cape Town's St. George's Anglican Cathedral, which was illuminated in purple, the colour of his clerical robes.
