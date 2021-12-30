President Biden is scheduled to speak again with Russian President Putin
It's said that many people rarely talk by phone anymore. People text or email or DM or whatever, but that apparently does not apply to the presidents of the United States and Russia. President Biden speaks by phone with Vladimir Putin today, their second talk this month. NPR's Charles Maynes is...
Rep. Adam Schiff said it seems "very likely" that Russia will invade Ukraine, possibly prompting US sanctions. President Joe Biden has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against invading Ukraine, saying the US will respond. Putin told Biden that sanctions over Ukraine could mean a total rupture in US-Russia relations. Democratic...
Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s arrival in the White House nearly a year ago seemed to herald a historic shift toward less U.S. reliance on nuclear weapons and possibly a shrinking of their numbers. Even an American “no first use” pledge — a promise to never again be the first to use a nuclear weapon — seemed possible.
Western intelligence agencies have warned that Russia is contemplating an invasion of Ukraine, perhaps involving some 175,000 troops. Vladimir Putin’s government has already moved more than 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s borders, including into Belarus. Russian officials have been making outrageously paranoid and false accusations. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, for example, recently blamed NATO for the return of the “nightmare scenario of military confrontation.” Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu saidthat the United States is smuggling “tanks with unidentified chemical components” into Ukraine’s Donetsk. And Putin himself has been equally vituperative about NATO, threatening military moves unless it agrees to his terms. “They have pushed us to a line that we can’t cross,” he said on Sunday. “They have taken it to the point where we simply must tell them: ‘Stop!’”
Vitali Klitschko, the heavyweight boxer turned mayor of Kyiv, has described Vladimir Putin as a “gangrene” affecting Europe as he has begun training with Ukraine’s military reservists in anticipation of a potential conflict. Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, Mr Klitschko said he recently took part in Kyiv’s...
From severing Russia from the world's banking system to further arming Kyiv, US President Joe Biden is hoping threats of painful consequences will deter his counterpart Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine.
With tens of thousands of Russian troops amassed on Ukraine's border, the Biden administration has accepted talks in Geneva next week with Moscow which has proposed agreements to limit NATO's expansion.
US officials say they are willing to discuss concerns. But few see the Biden administration as interested in grand agreements, with its objective instead changing Putin's calculus and, at best, bringing greater stability to relations.
Underlying the approach is a threat to impose on Putin, in Biden's words, "sanctions like he's never seen" if he encroaches further into Ukraine, where Russia already backs an insurgency that has claimed more than 13,000 lives since 2014.
Children twirled around a skating rink just outside the president’s office in central Kyiv last week, while tourists took pictures of themselves in front of onion-domed, snow-dusted churches. The stores were full of people shopping for the New Year’s holiday and Orthodox Christmas, just as they always are at this time of year. The airports were crowded.
Russia is “very likely” to invade Ukraine and might only be deterred by “enormous sanctions”, the chair of the US House intelligence committee said on Sunday. Adam Schiff also said an invasion could backfire on Moscow, by drawing more countries into the Nato military alliance. “I...
President Joe Biden spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone Sunday, reaffirming U.S. support for Ukraine as it faces growing Russian aggression, the White House said. Russia has built up 100,000 or so troops along the border with Ukraine, prompting fears of an invasion as early as this month....
US President Joe Biden lacks the state's craft to avoid getting trapped by crafty Russian President Vladimir Putin's strategical moves in the discussions about the explosive Ukraine border, with implications. This is what ex-CIA station chief Dan Hoffman said, who hasn't 100 percent confidence that the ex-vice president could deal...
Washington [US], January 2 (ANI): US President Joe Biden hopes to pull off a diplomatic coup that bolsters his sagging political fortunes ahead of the 2022 general elections. When it comes to Russian policy, Biden has sought to promote what might be called detente-lite with Moscow without using the dreaded word "reset." The governing theory of the Biden administration or, to put it more precisely, national security adviser Jake Sullivan--has been that China, not Russia, poses the gravest foreign policy challenge to America, according to National Interest.
Helsinki [Finland], January 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said on Saturday that Europe should not be merely listening to Russia and NATO discussing a new security architecture for Europe, which he said was in conflict with the current order. "We must ... be careful about what is being talked...
Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin spoke on Thursday as Russia appeared close to invading Ukraine. Putin told Biden that sanctions over Ukraine could mean a total rupture in US-Russia relations. Biden urged Putin to ease tensions but said the US would respond if Russia invades.
Watching Vladimir Putin last week at his year-end press conference, one is tempted to ask whether the Russian president has gone mad. Here is a man leading a country that in the last few months has amassed tens of thousands of soldiers and advanced military equipment on Ukraine’s border, now asserting that it is Ukraine which is planning an invasion of Russia. Mr. Putin claimed (without evidence) that the U.S. intends to arm Ukraine with hypersonic missiles. “They just have to understand that we have nowhere left to retreat,” Mr. Putin said.
Tens of thousands of Russian troops massed on Ukraine’s border have sparked fear of a potentially imminent war in Eastern Europe, while U.S.-China tension simultaneously soars amid warnings from Beijing that America will pay an “unbearable price” for supporting Taiwan. Those are just two of the many...
