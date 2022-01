A US envoy will travel to Ethiopia this week to encourage talks to end more than a year of war in the wake of a rebel withdrawal, the State Department said Tuesday. Jeffrey Feltman, the US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, will visit Addis Ababa on Thursday "to engage with senior officials regarding the prospects for a broader peace," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. The trip comes after rebels, who months earlier had threatened to march on Addis Ababa, said they had withdrawn to their stronghold of Tigray. The Ethiopian government replied that the military would not pursue the Tigrayan People's Liberation Front further into the region.

