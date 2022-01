Fractal was a new NFT marketplace in the Gaming Industry, which was launched last week by Justin Kan, the co-founder of Twitch, and it’s meant to be a site where players can buy and sell in-game items on the blockchain in the form of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). However, in an unfortunate turn of events, a hacker managed to gain access to the Fractal Discord server posing as a bot with a link advertising a drop of NFTs to be sold. The scammers managed to get Twitch co-founder Justin Kan’s Discord server hacked which led them to sell 3,294 NFTs resulting in the NFT-selling platform being scammed for around $150,000.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO