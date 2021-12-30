ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities: California man arrested in Iowa had ‘hit list’

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a California man arrested in Iowa had an assault rifle, ammunition and a “hit list” that named President Joe Biden, former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and others.

The Des Moines Register reports that police pulled over the man on Interstate 80 on Dec. 21 because he was driving aggressively. Police say the man made concerning comments about Biden during the stop, so he was taken to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for questioning. According to the criminal complaint, he told investigators he left his home in Sacramento on Dec. 18 to drive straight to the White House to kill people in power.

The man has been charged with making threats to a former president.

