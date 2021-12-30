ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Eagles are favorites over Washington in Week 17

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GUh6L_0dZLCuIc00

Another week, another game Washington enters as the underdog. The Washington Football Team returns home to FedEx Field Sunday to host the Philadelphia Eagles. Just like its game against Dallas last week, this is the second time Washington plays the Eagles in three weeks.

Washington certainly hopes for a better result this time around. The Eagles defeated the WFT 27-17 in a game that Washington allowed Philly to gain over 500 total yards and made Jalen Hurts look like Patrick Mahomes.

Washington went into Week 15 extremely shorthanded, with both of its quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The WFT hung tough for a while, but the Eagles dominated Washington in the second half to come away with the win.

The Eagles come into Week 17 hot, winners of three in a row, while Washington has lost three in a row. As you might expect, the Eagles will enter the game as favorites.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, the Eagles are 3.5-point favorites over Washington Sunday. The over/under is set at 44.5, nearly identical to the first game’s result.

Washington is coming off a humiliating 56-14 loss to the Cowboys and desperately needs a win to keep its very slim playoff hopes alive for one more week.

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 ESPN

Eagles vs Cowboys Flexed to Saturday Night Football

Next Sunday’s matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys will now be on prime time on Saturday night. The league announced late on Sunday night that the contest between the two NFC East rivals will kickoff at 8:15 p.m. rather than the initially slated 1 p.m. Sunday kickoff.
NFL
CowboyMaven

WATCH: QB Jalen Hurts in Danger as Eagles Fans Fall Over Collapsing Railing at WFT's FedEx Field

The Washington Football Team this year, in attempting to defend its NFC East title, fell apart. And, piece by piece, so is FedEx Field. Following Philadelphia’s 20-16 win over Washington at FedEx Field on Sunday, part of the stadium railing collapsed, causing a group of Eagles fans to tumble from the stands and onto the playing surface ... the railing nearly taking down quarterback Jalen Hurts with it.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wooderice.com

Watch as Eagles Fans Fall From the Stands and Almost Land on Jalen Hurts

After a 20-26 over the Washington Football Team, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ path to the playoffs got a litter more clear. However, their path to the locker room? Not so much. Watch as Eagles fans that were clamoring to get Jalen Hurts’ attention fell from the stands and almost landed on the star QB. The wild event was captured by NFL insider Mark Garafolo.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Heinicke
fox29.com

Eagles fans fall onto field while cheering on Hurts

WASHINGTON - Eagles fans excited to cheer on quarterback Jalen Hurts after Philadelphia's win over Washington on Sunday pressed hard against a gate along the visitor's tunnel and fell onto the field. Hurts, who has guided the Eagles to three straight wins, stopped in his tracks as fans fell at...
NFL
FanSided

DeVonta Smith is just 37 yards away from a Philadelphia Eagles record

The Philadelphia Eagles are going to the playoffs… probably. With one game left to play, the team is sitting pretty at 9-7 and could theoretically make the playoffs regardless of their outcome versus the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18, assuming the teams below them all either lose or tie. If that doesn’t happen, their easiest path to the playoffs would be to take back a win from Dallas, who probably won’t be playing their starters since their playoff fortune is more or less set.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Cowboys#American Football#Philly#Tipico Sportsbook
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Eagles Bench News

Another week, another bench storyline in the NFC East. According to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Philadelphia Eagles brought their own benches to Washington. Earlier this season, the Dallas Cowboys brought their own benches to a game at FedEx Field. The Cowboys were reportedly tipped off...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

WATCH: Stands collapse near Hurts after Eagles-WFT game

The Eagles had to scratch and claw for every inch of their Week 17 win over the Washington Football Team, and as quarterback Jalen Hurts was simply trying to leave the field victorious, FedEx Field took one last swipe at the Birds' QB. Hurts was heading to the tunnel just...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

60K+
Followers
109K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy