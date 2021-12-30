ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mekari, Ravens Agree To Three-Year, $15.35M Extension

The Baltimore Ravens and Patrick Mekari have agreed to...

ClutchPoints

Matthew Stafford’s brutally honest reaction to question about 3 turnovers in Rams’ win vs. Ravens

Matthew Stafford nearly doomed the Los Angeles Rams with his awful turnovers against the Baltimore Ravens. He threw a pick-six in the first quarter and another interception into triple coverage on top of losing a fumble on the Rams’ first drive of the second half. They were able to come back and secure a 20-19 win, but Stafford made it much harder than it needed to be.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Starting To Get Concerned With Matthew Stafford

NFL fans are starting to get concerned with Matthew Stafford given his increase in interceptions in recent weeks. Stafford has already thrown two interceptions against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. His first interception was a pick-six. His latest interception was a bad throw down the middle of the field into the Ravens secondary.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Los Angeles Rams vs. Baltimore Ravens Prediction and Preview

Someone got a visit from Santa Claus and someone got a visit from the Grinch. The Los Angeles Rams (11-4) have rebounded from an 0-3 November to post a perfect 4-0 December. And at the same time, the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) have been given a lump of coal by going an imperfect 0-4 in this month of giving. In other words, this is a textbook battle between teams going in opposite directions. One has a Christmas glow to them, the other looks like it’s headed to the Land of Misfit Toys.
NFL
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Week 17 standings, bracket, clinching scenarios, division races and postseason outlook

The NFL's penultimate regular-season Sunday of the 2021 campaign ended with 11 of its 14 playoff spots filled. Six of its eight divisions have champions. And one of its two top seeds is clinched. The day started with the Bengals and Titans clinching the AFC North and AFC South, respectively. It ended with the Packers securing the NFC's top seed with a rampage over the Vikings; and as a result, the Eagles clinched one of the NFC's wild-card spots. (Earlier on Sunday, the Bills and Patriots also secured playoff berths.)
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson out for third straight game; Tyler Huntley to start vs. Rams

With the team’s playoff hopes hanging in the balance Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Rams, the Ravens will be without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who will miss his third straight game because of an ankle injury. Jackson raised hopes of a return Wednesday by practicing for the first time since injuring his ankle against the Cleveland Browns on Dec. 12. However, Jackson limped ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens snap-count analysis: Veteran cornerback Jimmy Smith steps back into starting role with season on the line

Ravens offensive snap counts vs. Los Angeles Rams 1/2/22 Alejandro Villanueva T 71 Ben Cleveland G 71 Kevin Zeitler G 71 Patrick Mekari T 71 Trystan Colon C 71 Tyler Huntley QB 71 Rashod Bateman WR 59 Mark Andrews TE 58 Marquise Brown WR 54 Devonta Freeman RB 48 Devin Duvernay WR 30 Patrick Ricard FB 28 Tylan Wallace WR 20 Latavius Murray RB 19 Nick Boyle TE 16 Sammy Watkins WR 14 Eric ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson still ‘pushing’ to play as season finale against Steelers approaches

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said quarterback Lamar Jackson is still working toward a return and could start in the team’s regular-season finale Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Ravens have a slim chance to make the playoffs if they beat the Steelers, so Harbaugh said they’ll do everything they can to keep that possibility alive. Jackson has not played since he hobbled off the field ...
NFL
FanSided

Antonio Brown tweeted after being cut, and it’s something

Moments after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Antonio Brown broke his silence on Twitter. NFL fans who happened just watch the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ game on Sunday publicly saw Antonio Brown’s exit from the team. In the midst of the team’s contest against the New York Jets, Brown took off his jersey, shoulder pads, and gloves and stormed out of MetLife Stadium shirtless. After the game, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown was “no longer a Buc,” and officially released by the team.
NFL

