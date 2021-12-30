Patrick Mekari, Ravens Agree To Three-Year, $15.35M Extension

Someone got a visit from Santa Claus and someone got a visit from the Grinch. The Los Angeles Rams (11-4) have rebounded from an 0-3 November to post a perfect 4-0 December. And at the same time, the Baltimore Ravens (8-7) have been given a lump of coal by going an imperfect 0-4 in this month of giving. In other words, this is a textbook battle between teams going in opposite directions. One has a Christmas glow to them, the other looks like it’s headed to the Land of Misfit Toys.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO