EXPLAINER: Why are so many flights being canceled?

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe forces that have scrambled thousands of flights since Christmas Eve could ease in January, but that’s cold comfort to...

johnnyjet.com

Why Some Doctors Will Never Fly Southwest Airlines Again

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. I know Southwest Airlines (SWA) used to be the favorite airline of so many travelers because they offer two free checked bags, no ridiculous change fees and their flight attendants have always been fun to fly with. However, it seems times are changing for many, including me.
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

What airlines owe you when flights are canceled, delayed

The in-flight showings of "Elf'' and "Home Alone'' are a nice touch during a flight, and the "Love Actually"-like reunions at airports are always sweet to watch. But ask most travelers to describe flying during the holidays and they paint a picture more stressful than joyous: snaking lines at check-in, security and even at Starbucks; a scramble for chairs and power outlets at the gate; and annoying passengers who won't keep their masks on or watch movies without headphones.
LIFESTYLE
MarketRealist

Why Are Airlines Canceling Flights and When Will Travel Improve?

There has been a flurry of flight cancelations globally over the last week. According to FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights in the U.S. got canceled on Dec. 27 and almost 800 flights got canceled in the country on Dec. 28 by 10 a.m. ET. It's always disappointing to find out that your flight is canceled, especially when it comes during the holiday season. Why are airlines canceling flights and when will things get better?
TRAVEL
WEAR

Pensacola Airport not impacted by thousand flights being canceled

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Major airlines have canceled thousands of flights on Friday -- due to COVID spread. Good news, the likelihood your flight out of Pensacola's airport or the Fort Walton Beach Destin Airport will be impacted by these cancelations is slim. For many others its not looking so good.
PENSACOLA, FL
KTLA

At least 1,300 flights in U.S. canceled on New Year’s Eve

More canceled flights frustrated air travelers on the final day of 2021 and appeared all but certain to inconvenience hundreds of thousands more over the New Year’s holiday weekend. Airlines blamed many of the cancellations on crew shortages related to the spike in COVID-19 infections, along with wintry weather in parts of the United States. United […]
LIFESTYLE
FOXBusiness

Thousands of flights canceled on New Year's Day

More than 2,000 flights are canceled on New Year's Day as bad weather and the omicron variant of the coronavirus continue to upend airline operations during the holiday travel season. According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, 2,311 flights entering, leaving or within the U.S. were canceled as of 7:30 a.m....
LIFESTYLE
kfrxfm.com

Flights Still Being Canceled Across Country

If you are traveling by air this holiday week, you will want to make sure your flight is still scheduled. Multiple airlines are continuing to cancel due to the rise in Covid cases and staff being out sick. Although Lincoln Airport has not suffered many cancelations, Omaha has, so make sure you know your flight status before you head out the door.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Thousands of flights canceled, delayed at start of workweek

A winter storm hitting the mid-Atlantic combined with the pandemic to further frustrate air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first few days of the new year.More than 2,600 U.S. flights and more than 4,100 worldwide were grounded as of midday Monday, according to tracking service FlightAware. Another 8,500 flights were delayed, including 3,100 in the U.S.Travelers could take hope from an improving weather forecast. Airlines canceled fewer than 300 U.S. flights scheduled for Tuesday.First, however, they had to contend with a winter storm was expected to bring as much as 10...
LIFESTYLE
CBS LA

Flight Cancellations, Delays Continue At LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Travel woes continue into Monday, with dozens of flights delayed or canceled into and out of LAX. As of Monday, 63 flights have been canceled and 48 more are delayed into and out of Los Angeles International Airport. Bad weather and a surge of COVID-19 infections led to the cancellation of flights across the country during the holidays, with more than 200 flights canceled on New Year’s Day alone. Even though Sunday was not initially projected to be one of LAX’s busiest holiday travel days, officials say they anticipated as many as 15,000 passengers per hour between 8 p.m. and midnight. From about 8 p.m. to midnight LAX could see 15,000 passengers per hour, making it a very busy time of the day as people head home from the winter holidays. Please plan to arrive early, and check traffic @FlyLAXstats for upper/lower level drive times — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) January 2, 2022 Travelers should plan to arrive at LAX early and anticipate heavy traffic. The travel troubles aren’t isolated to LAX, however. Twenty-one flights were canceled Monday morning at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, while Long Beach had seven cancellations. Eleven flights were canceled at Hollywood/Burbank Airport.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fox35orlando.com

Florida man kicked off United Airlines flight for wearing women’s underwear as COVID-19 mask

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - A Florida man says he was kicked off a United Airlines flight Wednesday for wearing women’s underwear as a COVID-19 face mask. Adam Jenne, of Cape Coral, told FOX Business he wanted to make a point about what he regarded as the silliness of people having to wear masks on planes. He said he has been wearing women's underwear to highlight the absurdity of masks since last summer.
FLORIDA STATE

