EXPLAINER: Why are so many flights being canceled?

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Travel woes continue into Monday, with dozens of flights delayed or canceled into and out of LAX. As of Monday, 63 flights have been canceled and 48 more are delayed into and out of Los Angeles International Airport. Bad weather and a surge of COVID-19 infections led to the cancellation of flights across the country during the holidays, with more than 200 flights canceled on New Year’s Day alone. Even though Sunday was not initially projected to be one of LAX’s busiest holiday travel days, officials say they anticipated as many as 15,000 passengers per hour between 8 p.m. and midnight. From about 8 p.m. to midnight LAX could see 15,000 passengers per hour, making it a very busy time of the day as people head home from the winter holidays. Please plan to arrive early, and check traffic @FlyLAXstats for upper/lower level drive times — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) January 2, 2022 Travelers should plan to arrive at LAX early and anticipate heavy traffic. The travel troubles aren’t isolated to LAX, however. Twenty-one flights were canceled Monday morning at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, while Long Beach had seven cancellations. Eleven flights were canceled at Hollywood/Burbank Airport.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO