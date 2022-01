In session Monday morning, December 20, Brown County Commissioners approved purchase of new state mandated voting machines that carry a hefty price tag of $647,611. Money to pay for the new voting machines will come out of the American Rescue Plan funds, then, a reimbursement will come from the State of Texas for all but about $16,000 of the total amount. The reimbursement money will go back into the American Rescue Plan fund account.

BROWN COUNTY, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO