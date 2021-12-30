ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myles Adams Makes 'Big Jump,' Impresses Seahawks' Coaching Staff in First 2 NFL Games

By Corbin K. Smith
RENTON, WA - While the Seahawks technically entered last Sunday's home game against the Bears alive in the playoff race, in reality, they have been out of contention since a Week 12 loss in Washington dropped them to a 3-8 record.

Keeping that in mind, although Seattle indeed kept talking playoffs up until finally being eliminated for good last weekend, the team has been mixing in more young players in recent weeks with sights on the future. Injuries and a COVID-19 outbreak have necessitated many of those changes, including undrafted rookie right tackle Jake Curhan starting the past three games in place of a banged up Brandon Shell.

Among several Seahawks who have benefited from a number of starters and key reserves being sidelined, second-year defensive tackle Myles Adams finally received his first chance to play in an NFL regular season action. In a span of six days, he received two elevations from the practice squad, logging 31 defensive snaps in losses to the Rams and Bears to help fill the void with Bryan Mone on the COVID-19 list.

While Adams showed his lack of experience and rawness in his NFL debut against the Rams, coach Pete Carroll saw a far more confident player last Sunday. The former Rice standout made the most of his 19 snaps in defeat, registering a trio of tackles, a tackle for loss, two pressures, and a quarterback hit.

“I’m glad you brought him up because from game one to game two, his confidence, you could see the difference," Carroll said of Adams. "You could see him play faster, he took some shots at some plays, he disengaged some blocks with confidence, and he just looked better. He made a big jump from game one to game two.

Up until two weeks ago, like hundreds of players across the league landscape, Adams had been waiting patiently for his opportunity on the practice squad. After being released by Carolina out of training camp as a rookie and latching on with Seattle in December, he signed a future contract with the organization in January and played well in the preseason, recording five tackles and half a sack.

But with Poona Ford, Al Woods, and Mone in front of him on the depth chart and Rasheem Green and L.J. Collier capable of reducing inside on passing downs, Adams wasn't able to secure a roster spot. He quickly re-signed with the practice squad after clearing waivers and kept grinding on the practice field to prepare for when his moment to dress for a regular season game finally arrived.

Sure enough, that opportunity finally presented itself when the Seahawks were hit with their first COVID outbreak heading into a Week 16 road trip to Los Angeles. With the Rams having more than 20 players on the reserve list, the NFL opted to move the game to Tuesday afternoon and Mone tested positive two days before, opening the door for Adams to be called up for the first time.

Playing 13 snaps against the Rams, Adams recorded his first two NFL tackles and a pressure on quarterback Matthew Stafford. With Mone still sidelined, he saw an even more extended role behind Ford and Woods last Sunday, catching the attention of defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr.

“I thought Myles did a really good job of stepping in," Norton Jr. told reporters on Wednesday. "You can tell he’s really technique sound. He’s built differently than the other guys, so he’s got a really good base, really good leverage. He’s always right in his technique. I really like his style, really like his focus. He’s pretty serious about what he does. I think he showed well for himself."

As Norton noted, Adams offers a far different build than Mone and doesn't possess the same skill set. Built with a lean 6-foot-2, 285-pound frame, he plays with low pads naturally and offers an explosive first step that allows him to penetrate gaps against the run while also offering interior pass rushing upside.

Those traits, along with a savvy football IQ and sound technique, could be seen on display against the Bears on Sunday with Adams emerging as a bright spot for the Seahawks defensively, particularly in the third quarter when he played the majority of his snaps.

With Chicago moving past midfield on its second drive of the half, Adams used a quick first step to beat guard Cody Whitehair inside and ripped past him to team up with defensive end Alton Robinson to corral running back David Montgomery for a tackle for loss. Moments later, he quickly snuffed out a first down screen to Damien Williams and joined Ford to stop him for just a two-yard gain.

On the very next play, however, Adams' lack of size worked against him as the Bears successfully doubled him with Whitehair and center Sam Mustipher, knocking him several yards off the ball to create a crease for running back Khalil Herbert to score a 20-yard touchdown.

Still, Adams rebounded from that lone negative play, continuing to find ways to contribute. On the Bears next possession, he got in on the act pressuring Nick Foles, shooting the A-gap and delivering a big hit on the veteran quarterback. Unfortunately, Foles unloaded the football amid contact and made a great throw under duress to Darnell Mooney for a 16-yard completion and a first down.

"He had a good football game, he played well for us, was active, and got a good playing amount," Carroll remarked. "That was an example of a guy getting out there and feeling better about himself playing the game. He has always been a great worker, so it’s a good story.”

Reverting back to the practice squad, it remains to be seen whether or not Adams will be active against the Lions on Sunday. The Seahawks activated Mone earlier this week and he practiced in full on Wednesday, indicating he would be ready to return to action and the team may not need to call the young defender up again as a result.

But with two games left on the schedule and no postseason berth to play for, Seattle should be prioritizing evaluation of players who may be part of the team's plans in 2022. Defensive tackle also remains a position of need long-term, as Woods will be a free agent and turn 35 in March, Ford will be entering the final year of his contract, and Mone will be a restricted free agent.

Keeping those facts in mind, coupled with the NFL lifting restrictions for how often players can be elevated from the practice squad due to league-wide COVID issues, the Seahawks should take advantage of those eased rules and give Adams two more chances to show whether or not he may be part of future plans in the trenches.

