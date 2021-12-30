It’s 2022: Where Are The Flying Cars We Were Promised?

2021 Karma GS-6 News Editor Joel Stocksdale: Until this year, I had never driven any form of the Karma GS-6, whether it was one of the originals when it was still called the Fisker Karma or just an earlier Karma model. And I was a bit worried, since reviews of the Fisker version weren't great. So I was ecstatic when I took the latest GS-6 for a spin, and found not only to be good, but actually great. It's really quick thanks to its dual electric motors making 536 horsepower. The BMW turbo three-cylinder is well-isolated so it's unobtrusive for most of the time you're driving. The suspension tuning is remarkable, delivering fun, flat cornering while also being shockingly comfortable. And of course, it's so incredibly cool looking.

CARS ・ 13 DAYS AGO