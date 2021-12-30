ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

It’s 2022: Where Are The Flying Cars We Were Promised?

By Michael Goldstein
Forbes
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnother year has flown by without the long-promised arrival of flying cars. A cynic might say “Didn’t we have enough problems in 2021?” But others keep the faith, knowing that one day we will slip the surly bonds of earthbound traffic and soar over gridlock in a flying...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 1

Related
CarBuzz.com

All The Cars We'll Say Goodbye To After 2021

Every new model year, some vehicles don't make the cut. Call it survival of the fittest, decreased demand, or other circumstances. It doesn't matter. Vehicles are cut from automaker lineups annually for lots of reasons and 2021 is no different. Now that we're in the final few days of the year, we can now present the complete list of makes and models that won't be around for 2022. They all had a good run but their time is up evidently up.
BUYING CARS
Benzinga

You Don't Need A Pilot's License for this Flying Car

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. In 1962, the popular cartoon series “The Jetsons” envisaged a future where people traveled from home to work in flying cars. It seemed like just another futuristic idea embedded in a TV show back then.
ECONOMY
eagle1975

Just How Close Is Flying Car Technology to Reality?

Just How Close Is Flying Car Technology to Reality?By Farhana. Several companies are working on flying cars and prototypes have been built. But there may be legal and technological barriers to the world's first flying car.
CAR AND DRIVER

8 Cool Cars That Are Finally Legal for U.S. Import Now That It's 2022

The bad news for American car enthusiasts is that many automakers keep some of their coolest cars away from our shores. The good news, however, is that the Imported Vehicle Safety Compliance Act allows us Yanks to import these desirable, not-offered-in-America models to the United States beginning 25 years after their date of production. Click through to see eight of the coolest vehicles that will hit the quarter-century mark in 2022.
BUYING CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Air Transport#Uber Elevate#Nec Corp#Aptopix#Aircar#Klein Vision#Evtol#Nexus#Smithsonian#Uam
CNET

Certified preowned cars are the best used cars. Here's why

New car shopping remains a bear amid supply shortages. Where you'll likely find better luck is in the used car market, but buying used opens up unique risks like maintenance and costly repairs. There's a middle ground to all of this, though: certified preowned cars. Certified preowned, or CPO, cars...
BUYING CARS
CNET

All the cars and trucks being discontinued for 2022

In saying goodbye to 2021, we must also bid farewell to a number of cars and trucks. Whether it's because new versions are on the horizon, or because they simply weren't selling, there are a whole bunch of vehicles that will leave the automotive landscape next year. Here are some of the most notable departures.
CARS
TheStreet

The Car Models That Have Been Around the Longest

What do you hope to be at the age of 86? If your answer is to look good in cherry red, tow 7,800 pounds, and seat eight passengers, you have a lot in common with the Chevy Suburban. The popular SUV has been around continuously since 1935 and has been...
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Hyundai
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Disneyland
CNET

The best cars we drove in 2021

We say it every year: We at Roadshow are incredibly lucky to drive all the latest and greatest cars. Sometimes we get brief stints in exotic locations, and other times we have multiple weeks of testing at home on familiar roads. Every experience is worthwhile, but as we reflect on the past 12 months, some stand out more than others.
CARS
Forbes Advisor

Parting Shots: 10 Cars That Won’t Return For 2022

Just about every car that dealers could get in 2021 disappeared quickly into the hands of a new owner thanks to pandemic-related production slowdowns and pent-up demand. But even in this environment, there are models leaving the showroom for good. As in 2020, all of the cars on this year’s list debuted with splashy media launches at international auto shows, but are reaching the end of the line because they either didn’t resonate with buyers or because new products will replace them.
BUYING CARS
topgear.com

Here are the strangest concept cars you might not know about

Is this the ugliest thing to have emerged from a pile of pressed steel? It’s hard to say, but probably. The Buick Signia was unveiled at the Detroit show back in 1998, an era when drinking in the workplace was more socially acceptable. The strange concept married its challenging exterior looks with a classically ugly art deco interior, an intentionally tall ride height supposedly made the car a more practical proposition. The smart walnut-decked rear floor even slid out to make humping your luggage inside the car that little bit easier. Anything to reduce the amount of time you have to stand outside where other people could see you, we think.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Largest Car Company in the World

There was a time when the car universe seemed to revolve around Detroit’s “Big Three” of General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler. The U.S. car market was by far the largest in the world, much larger than Japan’s or China’s, and it dwarfed car sales in any European country.  The U.S.-centric view of the auto world […]
BUSINESS
Houston Chronicle

The Year All Old Cars Became Classic Cars

I miss Car Talk. Anyone else? At the end of the year, as someone who writes on the internet, I’m supposed to have insightful recommendations for things like the latest and greatest podcasts, the hidden gems if you will, but to tell you the truth a big chunk of my listening history this year has been old episodes of Click and Clack.
CARS
Autoblog

Most surprising cars of 2021

2021 Karma GS-6 News Editor Joel Stocksdale: Until this year, I had never driven any form of the Karma GS-6, whether it was one of the originals when it was still called the Fisker Karma or just an earlier Karma model. And I was a bit worried, since reviews of the Fisker version weren't great. So I was ecstatic when I took the latest GS-6 for a spin, and found not only to be good, but actually great. It's really quick thanks to its dual electric motors making 536 horsepower. The BMW turbo three-cylinder is well-isolated so it's unobtrusive for most of the time you're driving. The suspension tuning is remarkable, delivering fun, flat cornering while also being shockingly comfortable. And of course, it's so incredibly cool looking.
CARS
Ars Technica

Here are the 10 best cars, trucks, and SUVs we tested in 2021

I can barely believe it's once again that time of year when I sit down and look through everything we drove during the last 12 months to see what stood out. And what a 12 months they've been, with a number of highly anticipated new models, including quite a few new battery electric vehicles. In fact, more than half of my top 10 are BEVs, which says good things about ever-expanding consumer options. Read on to find out what impressed in 2021.
BUYING CARS
topgear.com

The 22 new cars we’re most excited about in 2022

The final petrol-powered Lotus launches this year – but it promises to send pistons out with, well, a bang. The Emira is a supercar lookalike for sports car money, and is off to a flier by being so much prettier than Porsche’s ageing Cayman. Then there are the powertrain choices: first up a supercharged V6 manual, to be followed by an AMG-spec four-cylinder turbo.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy