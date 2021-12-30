ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ $536 Million North American Box Office, $1.18 Billion Worldwide - - All In Less Than 2 Weeks

By Tom Nunan
 4 days ago
Sony Pictures Entertainment and the Marvel Cinematic Universe have much to celebrate as Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to shatter records, swinging to greater success than the most enthusiastic box-office predictors forecast. The third installment of the Tom Holland-Zendaya-Benedict Cumberbatch extravaganza makes it the 12th highest grossing movie in...

#North American Box Office#No Way Home#Disney Pixar#Incredibles 2 Lrb#Rotten Tomatoes#Omicron
