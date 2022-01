Slovenian world number 30 Tamara Zidansek will take on world number 6 Maria Sakkari in the 1st round of the WTA Adelaide International 2022. World number 6 Maria Sakkari would definitely be one of the favorites for the title after an impressive year on the WTA circuit. The Greek reached her 3rd WTA 1000 semi finals, while also reaching two Grand Slam semi finals at the French Open and the US Open respectively. The 26 year old then went on to qualify for the year end WTA finals, becoming the first Greek woman to qualify for the tournament.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO