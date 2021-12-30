Mom Quit Teaching Job- Now Makes 50K a Month On Only Fans

“The Bachelor” returns with a brand new season tonight with both a new star and host.
Leading man Clayton Echard will be guided by the show’s new host, ESPN sports commentator Jesse Palmer, the former football player who also happens to be the former star of “The Bachelor” Season 5, which aired in 2004.
The season marks the first without veteran host Chris Harrison, who departed the franchise last year amid controversy with a $9 million payout, Variety previously revealed.
“Jesse, he’s like a big brother to me. We have such a good bond,” Echard, the franchise’s newest star, tells Variety, previewing his...
