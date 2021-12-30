ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom Quit Teaching Job- Now Makes 50K a Month On Only Fans

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI mean this is quite the career change. But a big upgrade financially for sure. Meet...

kisscleveland.iheart.com


SFGate

Grimes Wants to Quit Her Day Job

Grimes appears ready to update her LinkedIn and become the latest member of the Great Resignation, tweeting that she’s interested in “changing my main day job” after releasing her next album, Book 1. “Celebrity culture is suffocating af,” the musician wrote. “I’m not quitting music, but def...
MUSIC
weareteachers.com

Reclaim Your Agency Without Quitting Teaching: Three Steps To Beat Burnout

Overworked. Under-appreciated. Classrooms full of students with unprecedented needs. We are enduring enormous stress, so it’s no surprise that many are calling it quits. And it’s heartbreaking. Our students need us to stay. With the new year upon us, it’s a good time to try fresh steps to surviving and even thriving in our jobs. We can’t fix a broken education system overnight, but we do have the power to change our ways of reacting to it. Here are three steps to beat teacher burnout and stay strong.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Daily Mail

Eccentric French TV star twins BOTH die of Covid within a week aged 72 after refusing vaccine: Former heartthrobs Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff shot to fame in 1980s before developing plastic surgery obsession

Eccentric French TV star twins who shot to fame as the hosts of a 1980s science series and became infamous for their shared love of plastic surgery have both died of Covid within a week of each other. They were 72 years old. Igor Bogdanoff died of coronavirus at a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ok Magazine

Betty White's Agent Jeff Witjas Reveals She 'Promised' Him She Would 'Live Until 100,' Details Last Few Years Of The Actress' Life

Betty White knew how loved she was before her passing. As previously reported by OK!, the actress passed away on Friday, December 31, just weeks away from her 100th birthday. According to a statement shared by LAPD on Twitter, a preliminary investigation revealed the cause of death was natural, and there was no evidence of foul play.
CELEBRITIES
AZFamily

Longtime Phoenix radio host quits job to start mental health podcast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The highly contagious omicron variant and rise in COVID-19 cases are once again fueling anxiety and stress. As the pandemic drags on, more people are making major lifestyle changes to prioritize mental health. For some, that means quitting their jobs. "A lot of people are waking...
PHOENIX, AZ
Upworthy

People discuss how quitting toxic jobs doesn't make one 'soft' or 'weak'

For as long as we humans have been around, older generations have had trouble understanding and accepting the—what they consider to be radical—viewpoints and values of their successors. Of course, this is true the other way around as well, since most generations feel strongly against the world view of those who came before them. This phenomenon is caused by the natural development of humankind which presents each generation with a different world than the one their predecessors were born into, which sets them up to develop a different outlook on society. We've seen this a lot in the ongoing fake feud between "selfish" baby boomers and "snowflake" millennials that's ignited many debates on how each generation approaches certain important matters.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
BGR.com

This mesmerizing Amazon kitchen gadget that went viral on TikTok is only $19

We seriously can’t get over how many awesome Amazon kitchen gadgets there are out there these days. And the best part is the fact that most of the cool stuff you can find out there is affordable. In fact, it’s priced so reasonably that you’d have to be crazy not to get it. Looking for a few examples? We thought you’d never ask. One of the best ones out there is the Govee smart Bluetooth meat thermometer, which is on sale for just $28. It’s an amazing device that helps you cook perfect steak and chicken every single time. I also...
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

‘The Bachelor’ Clayton Echard Promises Viewers Will Learn Why He Told Multiple Women He Loves Them

“The Bachelor” returns with a brand new season tonight with both a new star and host. Leading man Clayton Echard will be guided by the show’s new host, ESPN sports commentator Jesse Palmer, the former football player who also happens to be the former star of “The Bachelor” Season 5, which aired in 2004. The season marks the first without veteran host Chris Harrison, who departed the franchise last year amid controversy with a $9 million payout, Variety previously revealed. “Jesse, he’s like a big brother to me. We have such a good bond,” Echard, the franchise’s newest star, tells Variety, previewing his...
NFL

