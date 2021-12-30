You Could Get Free McDonald's If You Wear Your Seat Belt In Kentucky

Photo: Getty Images

Click it or ticket get free McDonald's .

Kentucky State Police announced Tuesday it is partnering with local McDonald's franchises to reward Kentuckians for wearing their seat belt while behind the wheel as part of a new enforcement program, "Operation CARE" (Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort), which focuses its efforts on occupant protection, impaired driving and distracted driving.

The incentive-based campaign runs from December 28 to January 2 in Frankfort, Campbellsburg and Elizabethtown. All you need to do — as the driver or passenger — is wear your seat belt during traffic safety checkpoints during the holiday enforcement period and you'll get a coupon card for a free breakfast combo from McDonald's.

“Traffic safety checkpoints are high visibility public safety efforts to ensure motorists are compliant with traffic laws. We always see an increase in travel during the holiday season and want drivers to reach their destinations safely. A good checkpoint will be where we pass out more coupons than citations," said Todd Kidd , Kentucky State Police Post 12 Frankfort captain.

KSP Partners with McDonald's to Reward Motorists for Wearing Seat Belts Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 12... Posted by Kentucky State Police on Tuesday, December 28, 2021

McDonald's said it was honored to partner with this "Buckle up for Breakfast" promotion this holiday season.

"McDonald’s is committed to giving back to the local communities that we live and work in. We’re honored to partner with the Kentucky State Police to reward and thank drivers for their safe behavior," said Abby Tamme , McDonald's owner and operator.