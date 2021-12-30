ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chance The Rapper Flips Nelly's 'Hot In Herre' Into A Clever Country Ballad

By Kiyonna Anthony
Chance The Rapper is known for his creative and eclectic style, and the Chicago-bred star had it all on full display during the premiere episode of Jimmy Fallon's new show , That's My Jam . In the clip from the upcoming show, Chance was challenged to perform Nelly's iconic 2002 hit "Hot In Herre" with a country rock spin during the Musical Genre Challenge . Competitors Alessia Cara, Josh Groban and Chance's teammate Joseph Gordon-Levitt watched on as the rapper put his country flare on Nelly's classic song.

That’s My Jam” is music and comedy variety game show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, inspired by the host's popular “Tonight Show” games. Each episode features two teams of two celebrities competing for a charity of their choice in a series of music, dance, and trivia-based games and musical performances. Signature games include Launch the Mic, Air Guitar, Don’t Drop the Beat, Perfect Mash-Up, Wheel of Impossible Karaoke, Slay It, Don’t Spray It and many more.

A special preview episode of the show aired on Nov. 29 featuring The Voice judges Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Kelly Clarkson, playing a game of Vinyl Countdown, in which the teams have to guess band names featuring body parts, like Smash Mouth and Nickelback.

In the trailer for the new NBC series, Fallon says viewers might be surprised by the singing skills of some of the guests not known for their musical abilities. He also describes the show as “funny, musical, joyful” and “dangerous.”

Catch That’s My Jam when it premieres January 3 on NBC.

