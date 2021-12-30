ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Woman gets surprise air mail when drone carrying marijuana crashes into home

By Peggy Gallek, Nexstar Media Wire, Ed Gallek
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zpr2d_0dZKyV4O00

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio ( WJW ) – Someone in Ohio expecting a “gift” by air, and not from Santa, will now have to go the sheriff’s department to claim it.

How to help victims of the Denver-Lakewood shooting spree

Richland County Sheriff Captain Donald Zehner said a drone carrying marijuana, cell phones, and tobacco crashed into a home on Evergreen Avenue in Mansfield Monday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YA27J_0dZKyV4O00
(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)

A woman living at the home heard something hit her house, ran outside and found the drone. The drone had a package attached to it with a cord.

The woman told deputies the drone was still “beeping” when she found it and she immediately called 911.

According to the sheriff’s report, all of the lights on the drone were covered with duct tape.

“We believe the drone is worth about $2,100,” Zehner said. “If anybody is missing it and wants to claim it they can come to the sheriff’s office.”

Sheriff deputies are also asking anyone who has any information on this incident to call the METRICH Crime Tip Hotline at 419-522-7463 or the Task Force line at 419-755-9728, or Zehner at 419-774-3563.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, OH
State
Ohio State
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Richland County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Shooting#Home#Air Mail#Weather#Wjw#Metrich#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX31 Denver

Woman kidnapped in Aurora found shot dead in Douglas County

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said a woman kidnapped in Aurora was found dead from a gunshot wound Friday in Douglas County, and three suspects from Wyoming are in police custody. Shantel Edlund, 43, and Leo Van Buskirk, 23, both of Sheridan, along with Casey Childers, 39, of Casper, face counts of first-degree kidnapping and […]
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy