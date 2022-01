How Partners Are Creating Service Opportunities with Palo Alto Networks. In an ever-evolving threat landscape, organizations are challenged with securing their network to meet the needs of a much larger remote workforce. With worldwide security market growth, Palo Alto Networks partners have numerous opportunities specific to their relationship with us. Our new International Data Corporation (IDC) eBook provides insight into the value that partners derive from our relationship, products and services. It includes our partners' perspectives on their growth across the spectrum of services with deals involving our technology, from consulting and professional services to support and managed services. It also provides partners with a current view of the security market growth opportunities specific to their Palo Alto Networks relationship.

