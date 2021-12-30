ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

U.S. Women See Improvement on St. Louis Leg of My Why Tour

By Todd Kortemeier
USA Hockey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTough overtime losses didn’t dampen enthusiasm for women’s hockey in Missouri. The results represented progress, a pair of overtime losses indicative of the razor-thin gap between the world’s two best women’s hockey teams. Everything else represented a celebration, a festival of women’s hockey and hockey...

teamusa.usahockey.com

Comments / 0

