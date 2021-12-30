ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t want to hire a realtor? This charismatic couple may change your mind

By Ian Bartlett
 4 days ago

( The Daily Dish ) – Have you seen the news about Utah’s ultra-competitive housing market? Real estate this last year has been crazy. So much so that homes often sell before you even have the chance to contact an agent. Thankfully, we found the best realtor team in the state so you don’t have to worry about missing out on that one house you know your family will love.

Whether you’re looking for a first-time home, a second home, or an investment property, it obviously helps to have seasoned professionals guiding you through the process. To provide answers on how to navigate the state’s red hot real estate market, we brought in a team that has helped many families over the past several years get the home they’ve always dreamt of.

The husband and wife realty team, Jesse and Ambry Fisco are known for going above and beyond on their client’s behalf. As full-time Realtors, they have access to an abundance of knowledge and expertise. In addition to utilizing common Real Estate resources and techniques to sell and buy homes with their clients, the couple actively uses several social media platforms to best expose and find homes that others in the market might not even have access to.

Whether you’re doing it for the first time, or have several home purchases under your belt, the process never seems to be easy on the emotions – both good and bad emotions bubble up. Buying a home does not have to be stressful or difficult. Experienced realtors like the Fisco’s have developed their own style and proven methods to ease their clients’ anxiety so you can enjoy the process and the fun that comes from finding and purchasing your new home.

The family knows just how time-consuming and oftentimes overwhelming the search for the ‘perfect’ home can be. Having been through the process with young kids themselves, the couple takes a personal interest in every family they help – because they’ve been in your shoes.

Fisco Real Estate has been blessed to be able to help way more families than the average realtor. Through this, their experience continues to grow. When you hire this expert team, you’ll never be disappointed by their communication or lack of knowledge negotiating when things get competitive. After all, there is a huge difference between a full service and a discount agent.

An inexperienced or cheaper agent will still guide you through the process, taking a few percentage points less in their commission, but because you don’t have an experienced agent right there with you there are other parts of the transaction that – if missed, may cost you way more than any discount.

If you’re in the market for a new home, let the Fisco’s be the first agents you call. What can only be described as a unique, original, remarkable, effective, and fun experience, the couple truly approaches real estate like very few would even dare to.

The Fisco’s don’t take a traditional approach to their business like other realtors in Utah. From holding quarterly family appreciation events and offering amazing trip giveaways – their most recent one sent a family to Disneyland, to creating out-of-the-box solutions meant to boost their success and yours, this rockstar couple really goes above and beyond the call of duty.

Visit Fisco Real Estate right now or call 801-930-0349.

