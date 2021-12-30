ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

County Environmental Health Extends Water Closure to Coronado Shoreline

By Debbie L. Sklar
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1roygb_0dZKuiAR00
Silver Strand State Beach looking north. Photo via Wikimedia Commons

Stormy weather and runoff Thursday prompted the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality to extend the existing water contact closure area at the Tijuana Slough, Imperial Beach and Silver Strand shorelines north to include the Coronado Shoreline.

Sewage-contaminated runoff in the Tijuana River entering the Tijuana Estuary indicates contamination of ocean water now extends from the international border north to the Coronado shoreline.

Signs warning of sewage-contaminated water will remain in place until sampling results indicate the ocean water is safe for recreational use.

–City News Service

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Imperial Beach, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
Coronado, CA
Health
City
Coronado, CA
Local
California Health
City
Imperial Beach, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
Coronado, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Environmental Health#Ocean Water#Water Contamination#Shoreline#Water Contact#City News Service
Times of San Diego

Most City Offices, Services, Closed for New Year’s Holiday

Most San Diego city offices and services will be closed for the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day holidays, authorities said Friday. There will be no delay in curbside trash, recyclables and organic waste pickup for customers served by the city’s Environmental Services Department. Other residents should check with their waste hauler for holiday service schedules.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Heavy Snow and Rain Expected Across San Diego County on Thursday

Heavier precipitation is expected through Thursday, with some mountain areas likely to get up to a foot of snow while widespread showers douse the rest of the area. National Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Schenk said the new winter storm is predicted to drop one-tenth to a quarter-inch of rain on coastal areas, and a quarter- to a half-inch in the inland valleys and mountains.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Times of San Diego

Wednesday’s Storm to Drop a Foot of Snow on San Diego County Mountains

Heavier precipitation is expected Wednesday through Thursday, with some mountain areas likely to get up to a foot of snow while widespread showers douse the rest of the area. “We’re going to start getting some scattered showers from an incoming storm system Wednesday morning,” meteorologist Casey Oswant said. “Rain will be heaviest (Wednesday) evening. Then we’re looking at scattered showers again Thursday until the afternoon.”
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy