How To Stream Foo Fighters’ Historic Madison Square Garden Concert

By Emily Lee
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Back in June, Foo Fighters played Madison Square Garden's first full-capacity concert since the pandemic more than one year earlier. The historic concert brought joy and comfort to fans lucky enough to be in the audience following a really difficult year. Now fans who weren't able to attend will finally be able to witness the one-of-a-kind show.

For a limited time, Foo Fighters are streaming the full concert for free on their YouTube channel. "June 20th, 2021: Rock and Roll returns to [ The Garden], streaming for a limited time at the link in bio. Can't wait to see you all again soon!!!" The band wrote on Instagram.

Whether they were able to catch it live or not, fans were thrilled by the news. "This was a night to remember!! It was medicine for the soul.," one wrote. "What a gift to relive this unbelievable night. Thank you,thank you, thank you!!!!" another excitedly added.

Foo Fighters are also hitting the road in 2022 . Last month, the band announced they'll be heading out on tour in the coming months. The 'Love Dies Young' rockers will hit up a ton of cities in North America next year. Here's where you can catch them on their Live in North America 2022 tour:

  • 5/14 – The Pavilion at Star Lake – Burgettstown, PA
  • 5/20 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC
  • 5/24 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC
  • 7/17– Citi Field – New York, NY
  • 7/19 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY
  • 7/22 – Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON
  • 7/24 – Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA
  • 7/27 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, ME
  • 7/29 – Osheaga Festival – Montreal, QC
  • 8/1 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN
  • 8/3 – Huntington Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN
  • 8/6 – Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO
  • 8/8 – USANA Amphitheater – Salt Lake City, UT
  • 8/10 – Big Sky Events Arena – Big Sky, MT
  • 8/13 – T-Mobile Park – Seattle, WA
  • 8/18 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA
  • 8/20 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

These seventeen tour dates are just the beginning. In a press release, the band teased "special guest" opening acts will be joining them on tour. Though they didn't reveal who those special guests will be just yet, they promised to share more about that "soon." Tickets are on sale now.

