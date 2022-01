HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an active start to 2022 with warmth and storms replaced by cold and snow, we’re finally able to catch our breath with a quiet few days ahead. After some of us got a few inches of snow this morning, our evening remains quiet as skies continue to clear out. Combine the snowfall from this morning with clearing skies overnight, and we’re in for a very chilly night! Lows should drop down into the lower 20s, with some spots that saw a bit more snowfall likely to drop into the upper teens! And this just two days after many of us saw temperatures in the low to middle 70s!

HAZARD, KY ・ 4 HOURS AGO