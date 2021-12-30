ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Questions About Verizon's Biggest 5G Launch Yet

Cover picture for the articleSomething huge is happening on Jan. 5. For the past year, Verizon and AT&T have delivered 5G experiences that look and feel a lot like 4G, because they're on old 4G channels. Next week, that could start to change. Jan. 5 is the first day the carriers have said...

suasnews.com

AT&T and Verizon say no to FAA 5G rollout plan

Just like Remote ID the FAA have not managed to get any RF experts in the room when considering the implications of something new. Remote ID has a problem with the z-axis for the operator’s position, it’s not accurate enough for the FAA and cannot be unless your smartphone or tablet has a major GPS update.
Phone Arena

Verizon, AT&T will begin use of C-band 5G service this week despite U.S. objections

Once it became obvious to Verizon and AT&T that T-Mobile had a better game plan for its 5G rollout, the two carriers figured out what they were lacking. What happened was that thanks to its acquisition of Sprint, T-Mobile picked up a ton of 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum. This was important because mid-band airwaves are not readily available in the U.S. and the characteristics of these signals allow them to travel farther than mmWave and deliver faster download data speeds than low-band.
Axios

Wireless providers push 5G forward over aviation objections

The ongoing dispute between wireless carriers and the aviation industry heated up over the holidays, with AT&T and Verizon on Sunday refusing a request from Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to delay their planned 5G deployments. Why it matters: The Federal Aviation Administration has warned that potential interference from 5G signals,...
Cult of Mac

T-Mobile and Verizon scrap frustrating, unreliable iPad rebate program

T-Mobile and Verizon have discontinued the iPad rebate program which offered customers up to $200 back when they activated a cellular device. The move comes after growing complaints about the program’s reliability. Many users who tried taking advantage of the promotion were met with frustrating responses and poor customer...
AFP

US seeks new 5G delay to study interference with planes

US authorities have asked telecom operators AT&T and Verizon to delay for up to two weeks their already postponed rollout of 5G networks amid uncertainty about interference with vital flight safety equipment. The officials say their priority has been "to protect flight safety, while ensuring that 5G deployment and aviation operations can co-exist."
knowtechie.com

The new 5G rollout will cause tons of flight delays according to airlines

The quarrel between airlines and mobile 5G companies continues to grow as Verizon and AT&T brush off another warning. The two wireless companies have rejected a recent government request that would have them delay the launch of their new 5G service after airlines say that the 5G frequencies will interfere with aircraft electronics.
droid-life.com

US Government Asks Verizon, AT&T to Pause 5G Launch and They Straight Up Said “No”

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Verizon and AT&T are itching to fire up their C-Band 5G networks to better compete with T-Mobile in the race to offer good 5G experiences. They initially planned to light up C-Band in December, but the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) asked them to pause until January 5, as there were concerns over how C-Band might interact with some airline equipment. It’s now January and the US government still wants both to hold off for another two weeks, yet neither are interested in doing so for the most part.
9to5Mac

Where is 5G available in the US for iPhone?

US carriers started rolling out 5G coverage a couple of years ago and the work still continues to make the latest cellular standard available to more customers. Follow along below for a few easy ways to answer the question, where is 5G available for iPhone in the US?. Apple introduced...
MacRumors Forums

Verizon and T-Mobile Discontinue iPad Rebate Program Following Widespread Customer Complaints

Verizon and T-Mobile have discontinued their iPad rebate program in partnership with Apple following widespread customer complaints that the program was ineffective, flawed, and rarely worked as intended. In recent weeks, complaints from customers have emerged across social media regarding Verizon's and T-Mobile's rebate programs. If it worked according to...
TODAY.com

AT&T and Verizon decline request to delay their 5G rollouts amid safety concerns

With just two days until AT&T and Verizon go live with 5G coverage, the FAA is getting little cooperation from the major phone carriers as they decline a request to postpone their launches for up to two weeks. The FAA has warned this next generation of cell service could interfere with some vital monitors that pilots rely on to safely land planes in bad weather. NBC’s Kerry Sanders reports for TODAY.Jan. 3, 2022.
Phone Arena

Start the new year on the right foot with AT&T's most affordable 5G phone yet

There's been much ado about T-Mobile's theoretical (and practical) mid-band 5G speed advantage over the US wireless industry competition and how badly said competition needs to deploy its recently acquired C-band spectrum to start closing the gap, but let's face it, many everyday consumers care a lot more about an entirely different thing.
US News and World Report

The 3G Sunset: What You Need to Know

Imagine: You're stuck on the side of a lonely road with your fuel gauge on "E," or you've just been in an accident. You press the emergency button on your overhead console, expecting to talk to someone who can help ... and nothing happens. That's a real possibility for millions...
AFP

AT&T and Verizon rebuff US request for new 5G delay

US telecom giants AT&T and Verizon on Sunday sharply rebuffed a request from US authorities to again postpone their rollout of 5G networks to allow more study of possible interference with flight safety equipment. The US introduction of the high-speed mobile broadband technology had been set for December 5, but was delayed to January 5 after aerospace giants Airbus and Boeing raised concerns that the new system might interfere with the devices planes use to measure altitude. US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Steve Dickson, asked for the latest delay in a letter sent Friday to AT&T and Verizon. After studying the request, the two telecom operators bluntly turned it down.
iheart.com

AT&T, Verizon Moving Forward With 5G Plans Despite Federal Request To Delay

AT&T and Verizon are moving forward with their 5G expansion plans -- despite a request from the U.S. government to delay the project... The FAA and Transportation Department want the rollout delayed, concerned about possible impacts on airplane and airport controls. But the companies have refused, claiming that 5G technology...
